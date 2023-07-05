He is Division I’s winningest active coach, and on Wednesday, Virginia’s Brian O’Connor earned a legacy-lasting achievement when the American Baseball Coaches Association included him in its 10-member Hall of Fame Class for 2024.

He’ll be inducted during the ACBA Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 5 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

“I’m incredibly humbled by such a prestigious honor,” O’Connor, whose .704 winning percentage (839-353-2) is the best in the sport currently, said in a press release.

O’Connor has spent 20 seasons at the helm of the Cavaliers, having led them to six College World Series appearances and to a national title in 2015. The Hoos have made the postseason 17 times during his two decades in Charlottesville and completed this past spring with a trip to Omaha after winning a home Regional and Super Regional.

O’Connor is a three-time National Coach of the Year, five-time ACC Coach of the Year and has five 50-win seasons on his ledger.

“To enjoy the sustained success that we have had at the University of Virginia,” he said, “it starts with great players. I’ve been fortunate enough to have not only great players, but tremendously loyal and dedicated assistant coaches. I can’t thank our former players, our past and present coaches enough. They all have been so integral in the success of this baseball program and I share this honor with every one of them.”

His program has produced 94 Major League Baseball Draft picks and 30 of his former Cavaliers have reached the big leagues including standouts Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Sean Doolittle and Chris Taylor.

Zimmerman and Doolittle were part of the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series winning squad, and Zimmerman has been regarded as Washington’s most iconic player ever since the franchise moved from Montreal to D.C. Reynolds smacked 298 homers in his 13-year career and Taylor was an All-Star in 2021, the MVP of the NLCS in 2017 and a World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020.

“We had the young, fiery Oak back when you were allowed to do things and yell at people,” Zimmerman said last year at Disharoon Park when his number was retired by the Hoos. “But he’s still the same now. I think him, [assistant coach Kevin McMullan] and [former assistant Karl Kuhn] when I was here, they expected a lot of you but that’s what I expect of myself and I think they held you to the standards of hopefully one everyone would hold themselves to.

“When we didn’t do that, they told us,” Zimmerman said, “but I think that creates a bond and respect both ways.”

Zimmerman and Reynolds were part of O’Connor’s first UVa squad, and played a big part in helping him build the program up from there. This past spring ahead of O’Connor’s 20th season in charge at UVa, Doolittle said no coach has meant more to him, and he’s played for World Series winners such as Dusty Baker and Davey Martinez, too.

“I don’t think anybody has had a bigger impact on my career than Oak,” Doolittle said then, “because of the foundation that I got at Virginia helped me so much moving forward in my career.”

Joining O’Connor in the 2024 ACBA Hall of Fame Class are Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall and Miami’s Jim Morris from the ACC as well as Cal Bailey (West Virginia State), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School, Fla.), Tim Pettorini (College of Wooster), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Jim Wells (Alabama), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School, Mich.) and Jeff Willis (LSU Eunice).