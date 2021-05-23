Virginia's Beth Lillie in 22nd at NCAA Championships

Virginia senior women’s golfer Beth Lillie shot 2-over 74 during the second round of the NCAA Championships on Saturday and sits in a tie for 22nd place. Her two-day total stands at 2-over 146.

After leading all 132 players with five birdies on Friday, Lillie did not record one until her 17th hole during her second round. After 15 holes she stood 4-over following bogeys on holes five, six, nine and 15. She finished strong with birdies on the par-4 17th hole and par-5 18th hole to end her day at 2-over 74.

One of 12 individuals in the field, Lillie’s score ranks third among that group. Stanford’s Rachel Heck leads the field for medalist honors at 8-under 136. Only 10 players are under par after 36 holes of play.

Following Sunday’s third round, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and with the top nine individuals not on an advancing team competing for one additional day of stroke play to determine the top eight teams for match play competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual champion.