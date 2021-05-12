Virginia's Beth Lillie advances to NCAA Championships

The No. 11 Virginia women’s golf team finished ninth at the Columbus Regional on Wednesday, failing to earn one of the six team berths to the NCAA Championships, but the Cavaliers will still be represented at the event.

UVa senior Beth Lillie earned a spot in the NCAA field as an individual competitor thanks to her finish at the regional site. Lillie shot 1-over 73 on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course during Wednesday’s final round of play to tie for fifth place.

Her three-round total was 1-over 217. Lillie became one of the three golfers not associated with a team advancing to the NCAA Championships to secure a position in the stroke play portion of the event. This year’s NCAA Championships will be played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., from May 21-26.

Entering the final round of play in seventh place, UVa shot 11-over 299 during on Tuesday to drop back to ninth in the 18-team field. The Cavaliers’ 54-hole total was 30-over 894. No. 18 Georgia won the regional at 1-over 865.

Lillie’s 73 was the Cavaliers’ best closing round score.