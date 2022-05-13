Virginia's baseball notebook: Hoos look at future and past before Clemson series

He’s thrilled with the results, but always seeking more.

Virginia freshman designated hitter/first baseman Ethan Anderson entered Friday’s series-opening contest against Clemson with 12 hits and 18 total bases over his last seven games.

“I feel good,” Anderson said earlier this week when asked about his recent successes. “There’s been challenges in certain at bats and I’ve had some trouble, so I don’t know how to answer that and I’ve been lucky with some [hits] where they just fall in.”

There was no luck involved Wednesday, though, when the former Cox High School standout improved his batting average during the previous seven-game stretch to .480 – and .325 for the spring – when he slammed a triple off the right-field fence and lifted a fly-ball double over the right fielder’s head during the Cavaliers’ win over in-state foe Longwood.

The triple was Anderson’s first of his career and it drove in a run, and then the double started a rally in the sixth inning, in which UVa scored twice to break a tie and separate from the Lancers.

But Anderson is a thinker and said after his triple he wondered why the ball didn’t carry over the fence. Anderson has three homers in his debut season, but hasn’t launched a round-tripper since March 8 against George Washington.

“Now, every single ball I put in the air that I think has a shot, it just hits the wall,” he said. “So, everyone has been joking that I don’t have any juice or I need to hit the weight room. And, the [the double] I squared up a bit better, but [UVa assistant coach Matt] Kirby was talking to me about that and said I top spun it and knuckled it out there, which I thought I got some backspin on it. It’s hard to get the ball out to right field. I think I’ve done it once and it’s been a while.”

Anderson said he likes the feedback after every at bat, especially involving some of the deeper insights about topspin, backspin and analytical info, in order to figure out how to best improve for the next turn in the batter’s box he takes or the next game.

“I know some guys don’t pay attention to it,” Anderson said, “and some guys are just like, ‘I hit the ball hard and am happy with it,’ but in my practice, you want to get that backspin. I feel like one of the harder things to do is [to get backspin] and pull the ball because when you catch a ball out in front, just having that bat path, it’s going to travel far. … So for me, it’s something I look at. Other guys, I just think they want to hit the ball hard.”

UVa readying Wyatt for postseason

This past Wednesday, Cavaliers junior pitcher Matt Wyatt worked scoreless first and second innings before beginning the third by walking two hitters, who eventually scored. Wyatt was sharp, particularly early during a 10-pitch, perfect first inning.

And that was encouraging for UVa, which would like for Wyatt to be able to contribute like he did in May and June last year when he struck out 26 hitters across five appearances in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament and NCAA postseason.

“You can see what we were trying to do at the beginning of the game,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said. “We’re building up Matt Wyatt’s pitch count … and we’ll continue to do that.”

Wyatt threw 40 pitches against the Lancers. In his prior outing the week before against VCU, he tallied 40 pitches also.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander missed a month from Feb. 20 to March 20 and then was out again from April 2 to April 27 with injury. The Cavaliers went into the year believing they’d rely on Wyatt out of the bullpen this spring, and now it might be more likely to happen.

Tappen enjoying final homestand

Friday’s meeting with Clemson marked the 208th game senior outfielder Alex Tappen appeared in for the Cavaliers, moving him alone into eighth all-time for career games played at UVa.

This weekend’s series is also the veteran’s final regular-season home series at Disharoon Park.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Tappen said. “I’m sure it’s going to be emotional. It’s been a long run. I’ve been here for five years. The running joke on the team is I’m the grandpa. I’ve played over 200 games and this place has molded me into the man I am and this has been an amazing experience over five years, and so it’ll be emotional, but you’ve got to realize we’re coming down the stretch here and every game matters, so you don’t want to get too distracted.”

