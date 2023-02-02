MOBILE, Ala. — If the initial impression Anthony Johnson made on his Senior Bowl position coach is any similar to how he’s represented himself in front of other NFL coaches and scouts this week, it’s probably safe to assume that the Virginia cornerback’s stock is rising.

“One thing about him is he has a great attitude,” said Detroit Lions assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton, who is serving as the defensive backs coach for the American team at the all-star event.

“And I remember the first day here, he came up to me and introduced himself,” Hamilton said, “so he’s a true professional, and then, I think he can definitely play in this league. So, I’ve been excited to work with him.”

Johnson put together a stellar 2022 campaign with the Cavaliers, earning All-ACC first-team accolades for his 51 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions. His 1.4 pass deflections per game were the seventh most nationally.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pounder has continued his upward trajectory, too, since arriving in Mobile.

He’s thrived during practices leading into Saturday’s American vs. National showdown and behind the scenes, he believes, as well.

“You get to meet with these different teams, different scouts,” Johnson said, “and they’re asking you questions about your playbook and asking general information about your background.

“You’ve got to be really good at explaining yourself, which I think I am.”

Johnson said one of his first encounters was with Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Monday and that Vrabel had inquiries for him.

“That was really cool because you see him on TV fired up when he’s coaching,” Johnson said, “but then you see him here on a different stage and he’s professional, a really good guy, cool and personable and then he said he’s really into player development, which I think is awesome.”

One of the reasons why Johnson said he senses those interviews with various NFL clubs are going well is because he can show off the knowledge of the game he’s acquired throughout his college career.

He played for six different defensive coordinators and six different position coaches over the course of his four seasons with Louisville and two years with the Hoos, so he was exposed to plenty of schemes and concepts. Johnson said he learned even more this past fall about how to prepare like a pro under UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and defensive backs coach Curome Cox.

“That’s something the NFL people are always interested in,” Johnson said, “so I showed some of the defenses that I played in to some of the scouts and coaches, and they were impressed I was able to tell what everybody was doing from the defensive linemen to the linebackers to the back end.”

The pairing of Johnson’s football acumen and unique size is what Hamilton — who played linebacker in the NFL for Washington — and Rudzinski said will attract significant interest in him come time for the NFL Draft in April.

Johnson said NFL scouts and coaches he’s talked to have compared his size and playing habits to that of former Pro Bowl corner Richard Sherman.

“He’s blessed with elite length,” Rudzinski said about Johnson. “If you look at his frame, he’s got big hands, he’s got a long wingspan, he’s tall and then to marry that with the physical skill set to be able to move the way he does, it allows him to be very intriguing to a lot of NFL guys.”

Said Hamilton: “I love the length that he has. So, I’ve been working with him on this and emphasizing with him to use his length. That’s one thing because I think a lot of the corners coming from college, they haven’t played a lot of man-to-man, so I’ve been on him a lot about using his hands with his technique and his leverage.”

Johnson showed off during Wednesday’s practice how that rare combination for a corner can benefit him moving forward. In a one-on-one drill matched up against SMU’s Rashee Rice, the FBS’ leader for receiving yards per game in 2022, it appeared Rice was a step ahead of Johnson and had the inside track on an in route.

But Johnson made up the ground, covered the pass and extended his left hand to deflect the ball away from Rice’s outstretched grasp. Johnson shook his head and waved his finger Mutombo-style after in excitement.

On top of the solid showing during the one-on-one period and team portion of practice, Johnson clocked in as the second fastest defensive player to take the field Wednesday. According to Zebra Motion Works, which is tracking performance numbers for the Senior Bowl, Johnson had a sprint speed of 19.37 mph.

“So, when you look at him making plays, you’ve got to be blessed with the length and have the speed,” Rudzinski said, “and then he’s a nice student of the game. He did a tremendous job studying our opponents and being able to anticipate, and that really allowed him to play fast.”

Hamilton said he’s noticed the same about Johnson, which leads him to think not only could Johnson help an NFL team as a traditional cornerback, but the secondary defender could fill an open safety position or even help as a bigger nickel cornerback if he had to.

Johnson said he’s mostly focused on playing corner, but is happy to play wherever an NFL team needs him.

“His willingness to learn with the intelligence he has can help him master a lot of positions,” Hamilton said.

Johnson’s former teammate at Louisville, quarterback Malik Cunningham — the lone signal-caller from the ACC at the Senior Bowl – said he’s so proud of the transformation Johnson made from their time as freshmen with the Cardinals to being at college football’s premier all-star game together.

Cunningham said ex-Louisville coach Bobby Petrino would try to beat the scout team defense as badly as he could with his offense.

“And AJ was the one as a freshman having to run and chase [current pro receiver] Jaylon Smith and I always knew that would humble AJ,” Cunningham said, “and make him better because he’d come to the locker room and say like, ‘Coach P has got me doing this and has Jaylon running go-routes on me and I’ve got to let him catch the ball.’

“And just seeing him grow over the last couple of years because he played at Louisville just a little bit — I don’t know why he didn’t play more, maybe the scheme didn’t fit him — but the last two years he balled out at Virginia, so the sky is the limit for him and I see him making a lot of money at the next level.”

Rudzinski wouldn’t disagree, and wouldn’t be shocked to learn Johnson is having a strong week in Mobile.

The UVa defensive boss participated in the East-West Shrine Game on the heels of his own playing career at Air Force and left Johnson with some simple advice in advance of the Senior Bowl.

“‘You have to realize that it’s truly a tryout and when you get into that environment, the way you carry yourself in that meeting room and go out to practice, everything is being evaluated all the time,’” Rudzinski said. “And shoot, AJ will do a tremendous job because he does a great job of carrying himself and he’s already shown that. Not only on the football field, but away from the field as well.”

Said Johnson: “I’m enjoying every moment.”