Virginia's Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II have become a dynamic defensive back duo

The commonalities they share mostly appear in the production and the way in which Virginia relies on the duo.

Cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II are in a race to see who can rack up more pass breakups by season’s end. Each defender enters Saturday’s clash against North Carolina with 11, and they are the lone pair of teammates nationally to accumulate that many apiece.

“With me and AJ with how we’ve been playing at a high level,” Cypress said, “we’re continuing to work and not getting complacent. Each week we try to be better than the last game. That’s our focus.”

Said Johnson about how their steadiness has impacted the entire UVa defense, which ranks in the top 31 of the FBS for total defense, scoring defense, passing defense and sacks: “It helps the D-Line get after the quarterback more. It allows the coaches to make certain calls, knowing we’ve got guys that can win on the outside. I think it does the whole defense justice.”

Their coaches have said they’ve enabled each other to improve, too, even if they have drastically different personalities and varying playing styles.

Cypress is more subdued while Johnson, a veteran and second-year graduate transfer from Louisville, is boisterous, animated and lively on game days, at practices and in moments away from the field providing a zest those around him appreciate and see the value in.

“When you open up that spigot, you’ve got to let the water flow,” Hoos defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said. “So, I’ll tell you what, there’s sometimes that it’s a drip with some guys and other times, it’s a whole fire hydrant, so you’ve got to take advantage of that energy and let [Johnson] be who he is.”

Rudzinski called Cypress the yin to Johnson’s yang.

Said defensive passing game coordinator Curome Cox, who was a standout cornerback at Maryland during his playing days and went onto have an NFL career: “I just liked to do my job, so I was probably more of a Fentrell, but at the end of the day, I like to let the players be who they are and I think that’s allowed them to play well because you’re not forcing them to be any way and not telling them to be anything other than who they want to be. And they’re doing what they need to do for their teammates.”

Johnson said he’s embraced the opportunity to display leadership within a less-experienced group of defensive backs. Johnson is due to make his 25th career start on Saturday. The junior Cypress nor any of the three safeties who start for UVa have more than 14 career starts heading into this week.

“He’s been one of the top leaders in our secondary group and we listen to him,” Cypress said of Johnson, “trust him and he wants to help everybody. But I think we all try to lead in our own way, and for me, [it is] by example and showing and explaining what we’re supposed to do on every single play, so it’s all in our own way. But I’ll tell him how to do something and he’ll do the same. It goes all the way around.”

Johnson said as he and Cypress spent more time together, Cypress was increasingly willing to make his voice heard.

“If you don’t know him, he’ll seem real quiet,” Johnson said. “But Fentrell is a great guy.”

And Cypress and Johnson have discovered ways to complement each other and it’s translated to on-field confidence. Cypress is the quicker cornerback, but Johnson is more physical.

Through nine weeks, Pro Football Focus, a scouting service, lists Johnson and Cypress as its second and the fifth highest-graded cornerbacks, respectively, for the year across the entire Power Five. So, their contrasting methods have worked.

On top of their 11 pass breakups each, Johnson leads UVa with two interceptions to go along with 45 tackles and three tackles for loss while Cypress has a fumble recovery and 28 tackles. Each week, they’re asked to play a mix of man coverage and zone coverage to slow the opposition’s best wide receivers.

“I thought they were always talented,” Cox said, “but I think they’ve helped themselves improve in playing the game before the ball is even snapped. We’re teaching them a lot of football, and I think they’re starting to understand that, so it’s allowing them to play a lot faster. And with their talent combined, they’re in position to make plays, which has helped the defense.”

Both Johnson and Cypress said Cox, who followed Rudzinski from Air Force to UVa this offseason, has accelerated their learning curve and made them well-rounded cornerbacks because of his extensive knowledge of the position and how to play it on critical downs.

“Coach Cox has done a really good job preparing us for third-down situations and red-zone situations,” Johnson said, “to give us an idea of what the offense is trying to attack and do, so that’s been helping us.”

Cox added: “We make it simple. They know their techniques, and I told them as a defensive player, it’s not about just knowing your technique. That’s the level of checkers. Now, we’re teaching them to play chess and when we have situational awareness, it’s adjusting their footwork and taking the thinking out of it. Offensively, people just run plays, but defensively, you have to know the situation.”

And this week, could be those cornerbacks’ stiffest challenge in all areas yet.

They’re tasked with trying to do their parts in an attempt to slow down Carolina’s thriving passing attack. The Tar Heels average 334.4 passing yards per game — the sixth most in the country — and have the emerging favorite for ACC Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Drake Maye, throwing the ball to big-play receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green.

Downs and Green became the first receiving pair in UNC history to each catch for more than 100 receiving yards in consecutive games over the last two weeks.

“They’re explosive,” Cypress said. “Everyone in that receiving corps is fast, got good hands and can run good routes, so it’s going to be very good competition.”

UNC has the same assessment of Cypress and Johnson.

“I’m really impressed with the corners,” Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo told reporters earlier this week in Chapel Hill. “I think [Johnson] is long, rangy and physical and I think [Cypress] can flat out run. Right or wrong, and it’s my opinion, that the combo of corners that we’re going to see at Virginia is as good of a duo as we’ve seen this year.”

Downs, after acknowledging the PFF grades for Cypress and Johnson as an indicator that he uses to gauge his opponent’s skill level, said: “We’ve got to go out there, compete and execute and we’ve got to be on our best playing abilities.”

Cypress said he and Johnson are eager for their chance this weekend.

“We are up for the challenge,” Cypress said, “and we’ve got to do our job at a high level.”