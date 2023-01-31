Virginia's Anthony Johnson and Dontayvion Wicks honor fallen teammates at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Anthony Johnson and Dontayvion Wicks are focused on their respective pro football futures, but not forgetting the past either.

The pair of Virginia standouts seeking to upgrade their NFL Draft stock this week during practices ahead of Saturday’s Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium are trying to do so with their fallen UVa teammates in mind.

Johnson’s and Wicks’ appearance in Mobile is the first on-field action of any kind for members of this past season’s Cavaliers since the tragic November shooting in Charlottesville that resulted in the deaths of wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry.

“I’m doing it for them guys,” Wicks said Tuesday after practice. “I’m having them on my heart every play and that’s a drive for me out here, just to be my best for them.”

The wide receiver went through drills Tuesday not sporting his usual No. 3 he wore with the Cavaliers and the cornerback Johnson wasn’t wearing his usual No. 3 either.

Instead, Wicks is using Davis’ No. 1 to honor him throughout the week of practice and Johnson is donning Perry’s No. 41 to pay homage to him. Both Wicks and Johnson, they said, will alternate wearing Chandler’s No. 15 during Saturday’s game.

“I appreciate [the Senior Bowl] giving me that opportunity,” Johnson said.

Immediately following Davis’ funeral in late November, Johnson said, he took off for Arizona to begin training in preparation for the Senior Bowl and NFL Draft.

“Every day has been a process, though,” Johnson said, “because you just continue to pray for their families, teammates and everybody impacted. I’m getting to wear D’Sean’s jersey, number 41, out here, and that’s something that’s dear to me.”

Wicks said he didn’t waste much time either transitioning from dealing with sorrow to working on his pre-draft regimen in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

“I got out there in December,” Wicks said. “I started early and I wanted to get on track, get a clear mind, get away from a lot of stuff and be able to just train and to keep my mind on training instead of staying in the [house] on my own and thinking about it a lot. It was the best thing for me to get out early, go train and be with some good people, get better and work to be the best out here and at the [NFL] Combine.”

Tuesday was a strong showing for Wicks, who drew cheers and wows from spectators after badly fooling South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush during a one-on-one drill on the way to catching a long touchdown pass.

Wicks had a chance to go up against Johnson some, too, on Tuesday, which Johnson said didn’t feel too different than when they’d battle in practice at UVa over the last few seasons.

“I try not to go against him as much as possible,” Johnson said, “but we’ll be lined up across from each other here. But we’re roommates here and Dontayvion is a good guy, great athlete and fierce competitor and we’re just out here trying to get better.”

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi, who transferred from UVa to join the Wolverines last offseason, said it’s been good to see and chat with Johnson and Wicks in Mobile.

Johnson and Wicks are on the American team and Oluwatimi is on the National team, so they will play against each other on Saturday.

Oluwatimi, who won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center and Outland Trophy as the country’s top interior lineman this past season, said he’s often thought about the Cavaliers since the shooting.

“It was a tragedy,” Oluwatimi said. “Those were my brothers that ended up passing away, but it was right in the heart of the football season for me and we were trying to make a playoff push. I’m thankful I had my teammates at Michigan and my brothers at Virginia to keep me lifted up, but I’m still hurting for their families and their moms of the kids that passed away. It was a real tragedy.”