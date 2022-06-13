Virginia's Andres Pedroso named ITA National Coach of the Year

After leading the Virginia men's tennis team to the national championship this season, the Cavaliers' coaching staff has earned national honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

On Monday, Andres Pedroso was named the Wilson ITA National Coach of the Year, while UVa associate head coach Scott Brown voted the nation’s top assistant coach.

Pedroso and Brown guided Virginia to the program’s fifth NCAA championship last month. Under their guidance, the Cavaliers closed out the season on a 23-match win streak. UVa went a perfect 12-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season and won the ACC Tournament for the second-straight season and the 14th time in program history.

Pedroso earned his third straight ACC Coach of the Year honor last week and is a two-time Wilson ITA Atlantic Region Head Coach of the Year. Pedroso was the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2014 in his previous stint with the Cavaliers. This is the third time a UVa head coach has won the honor. Former coach Brian Boland earned the recognition in 2008 and 2016.

Pedroso is the second Virginia coach to be named a national coach of the year during the 2021-22 athletic year, joining women’s swimming head coach Todd DeSorbo. This is the 34th time in the UVa athletic department’s history that a Cavalier head coach has earned the honor in any sport.

Brown is a two-time ITA Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year in his five seasons at UVa. This is his first time being named the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and the fourth time a UVa assistant or the associate head coach has earned the accolade. He joins Tony Bresky (2005), Pedroso (2104) and co-winner Dustin Taylor (2017) on that list.

The national coaches of the year were selected from the pool of 12 regional winners.