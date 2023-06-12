Virginia men's tennis coach Andres Pedroso has been named the Wilson/ITA National Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season, the organization announced Monday.

Pedroso guided the Cavaliers to their second straight NCAA national championship this season. UVa finished with a 30-4 record, including a 12-0 run through the ACC schedule, and a third-straight ACC Tournament championship. Virginia won 22 straight matches to close out the season, capped by 4-0 victory over Ohio State in the national championship match on May 21.

Pedroso led the Cavaliers on a similar hot streak in 2022, when they ended their season on a 23-match winning streak and defeated Kentucky in the national championship match.

In addition to being named the Wilson/ITA National Coach of the Year the past two seasons, Pedroso also was the 2014 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year during his previous stint with the Cavaliers.

“Congratulations to Andres Pedroso on being named the Wilson/ITA National Coach of the Year for the second straight year,” Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams said. “I am proud of him, his staff and the young men in that program. It is great to see his peers recognize what we have the opportunity to witness every day: his care and dedication to building and sustaining an extraordinary program that lives out the values of the University of Virginia each day.”

This is the fourth time a Virginia men's tennis coach has been named the ITA’s national coach of the year. Former UVa coach Brian Boland earned the recognition in both 2008 and 2016.

It also is the 36th time that a Virginia head coach has been named the national coach of the year in their respective sport and the second time this athletic year. Women’s swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo also earned national coach of the year honors this season after guiding the Cavaliers to their third straight national championship.

In addition to Pedroso, the ITA also honored Virginia senior women's tennis player Natasha Subhash with the 2023 Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, which is presented to the men’s and women’s student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and tennis achievements in ways that embody the legacy of tennis icon and humanitarian Arthur Ashe Jr.

Subhash, a two-time Academic All-American and four-time ITA All-American, has reached a top-10 singles ranking in three different seasons and has been ranked in the doubles top-10 twice, including reaching a career-high No. 3 ranking this season.

“Congratulations to Natasha for being named this year’s ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership Award recipient,” Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary said. “As a representative of the UVa tennis family and our university, Natasha has demonstrated excellence in so many parts of her life since she arrived in Charlottesville in 2019. Whether on the court, as a four-time (and counting) All-American, or in the classroom where her achievements are many, I’m sure I speak for myself, her teammates, her family and the entire UVA community when I say we could not be more proud of Natasha.”

Subhash is the first Virginia student-athlete, male or female, to earn the honor. This is her second time earning a national honor from the ITA after being voted the 2020 ITA National Rookie of the Year.

“My personal philosophy has always been to do whatever I can to help others,” Subhash said. “I have always loved to work with children and those with special needs, and I think the love for this came from my mom who is a middle school special education teacher. When I was growing up, the tennis academy I trained at participated in a program called Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN) where once a month, children with physical and developmental disabilities would come to the academy and we’d run a tennis clinic with them. It was always so rewarding to see the joy on their faces as they participated in an activity that they might’ve thought to be impossible.”