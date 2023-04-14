GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time since 2016, a Virginia women’s golfer has captured the Atlantic Coast Conference’s individual championship.

On Friday at Sedgefield Country Club, Cavaliers sophomore Amanda Sambach shot 4-under 68 in the final round to hold off the field, keep the lead she built during the first two rounds and win the ACC title in historic fashion. She’s first UVa player to claim the crown since current LPGA Tour member Lauren Coughlin did it seven years ago.

Sambach’s 54-hole score of 14-under 202 at the ACC Championships was the best score in the 35-year history of the event and the best score at any 54-hole tournament in UVa program history.

Her 4-under on Friday was consistent with her first two rounds, having logged a 4-under 68 in the opening round and a 6-under 66 in the second round on Thursday. The 6-under 66 by the Pinehurst, N.C. native matched the best 18-hole performance by a Cavalier during an ACC Championships event. Coughlin shot 6-under 66 — also at Sedgefield — on the way to her the 2016 championship. Sambach joins Coughlin and Brittany Altomare (2013) as the only Cavaliers to ever win an ACC individual title.

Over the last two days, Sambach’s three eagles were tied — with Duke’s Phoebe Brinker — for the most in the field. Sambach had 11 birdies, too.

Brinker finished as the runner-up to Sambach with a 12-under 204.

The strong performance by Sambach also enabled and pushed No. 22 Virginia to qualify for match play and continue its quest for a team championship. The Cavaliers’ 1-over 865 was good enough for fourth place. Senior Celeste Valinho was 2-over 218 and finished tied for 12th individually. For the Hoos, junior Jennifer Cleary shot 7-over, sophomore Megan Propeck shot 8-over and junior Rebecca Skolker 11-over during the three rounds.

UVa will be matched up against No. 2 Wake Forest, which was 19-under 845 over the last two days. In the other match-play semifinal, No. 31 Duke will face No. 24 Clemson. Start time on Saturday for match play is set for 9 a.m.