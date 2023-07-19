STAUNTON — This humid and hazy afternoon isn’t sweltering enough to dampen the spirits of Aidan Teel and Henry Ford.

They’re trying to take advantage of every trip into the batter’s box and each opportunity they’re presented with while playing for the Charlottesville Tom Sox. So, when mid-to-late July can feel like a neverending warm malaise for some on the summer-ball circuit, there’s value in it for the pair of young Virginia Cavaliers and a sense that they can’t waste any reps.

“It’s been awesome to get back on the field,” Teel said Monday at John Moxie Stadium ahead of a doubleheader against the Staunton Braves.

Teel, the younger brother of Hoos standout catcher and consensus All-American Kyle Teel, spent this past spring — his first at UVa — redshirting and also recovering from Tommy John surgery. He’s a two-way player, but is exclusively being deployed as a designated hitter for the Tom Sox and is facing live pitching for the first time in a long time and since his high school days at Mahwah in New Jersey.

Ford, a Charlottesville native and product of the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tenn., is an incoming freshman third baseman who wants to enter the fall with a better understanding of college competition.

“It’s been a great learning experience,” he said. “I’ve gotten to experience a lot of ups and downs.”

And success for Ford came quickly, hitting safely in the first four games he played for Charlottesville and tallying a .500 average with four doubles and a homer across his first 16 at bats in the Valley Baseball League. But a thumb injury cost the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder a month of action and his blistering start.

“I’ll be honest, I never struggled a ton in high school,” Ford said, “and I think coming here and dealing with an injury, facing better pitching and learning to cope with those struggles, I feel like it’s all a mental challenge.”

In his late June return to action, Ford went hit-less in six of his first seven games back and said he couldn’t find his rhythm again until more recently.

“So, coming back from that has been a grind,” Ford said, “but I think I’ve learned a lot like how to cope with not feeling well and trying to grind through that and figure it out.

“And Teel has been a big help with that,” Ford continued, “and me and him have been able to get in the facility [at UVa] grinding and working through stuff and we’ve been talking it out, so I think it’s prepared me really well for the fall in terms of handling success and failure.”

Tom Sox manager Lyndon Coleman, who is the head coach at Pasco-Hernando State College in Florida, said what Ford has gone through over the last six weeks is part of the difficulty for players in transitioning smoothly from high school to college.

“There’s more expectations daily,” Coleman said, “and more practice expectations, more work ethic expectations and there’s no time for you to feel sorry for not playing well or because you made a mistake. You have to learn how to move on and make adjustments, and actually they’ve both done a really good job of that.

“But obviously, Ford had a great start and was hot, and then he got banged up a little and came back. And, I think, what happened was he came back to reality of where he was at and now, he’s starting to work through that and push through it and he’s starting to come through on the other side of it, which is really cool.”

He had three hits and two RBI across six at bats in Monday’s twin bill, providing some depth in Charlottesville’s lineup behind Teel who batted third in both contests and punished the baseball. Teel logged three hits, including a home run, walked once and drove in five runs over the two games.

“I feel pretty good,” Teel said of how he’s swinging the bat considering he’s re-acclimating to taking regular at bats. “I definitely give credit to our team because they’re always on base and they’re always helping out and the team is great and hitting is contagious, so when the team is hitting well, I feel like it has a snowball effect and rolls over.”

He said he thinks he benefited from being around his brother as well as UVa sluggers Jake Gelof and Ethan Anderson throughout the spring, too, which better prepared him for a return to action this summer. Kyle Teel, notoriously, held late-night hitting sessions in the batting cages at Disharoon Park and Aidan Teel said he’d typically join in and that Gelof and Anderson would be there as well.

Teel said he was able to start swinging and working on his own in late February or early March, but hadn’t seen any live pitching until now.

“With them knowing I was just getting back into it, they were huge helps and by my side as much as possible,” Teel said, “so I give credit to the team [at UVa] for really trying their hardest to get me back.”

As for his rehabilitation as a pitcher, Teel noted, he’s on a throwing-progression plan and feeling good about where he’s at. For now, though, he is focused on making the most of his turns in the box with the Tom Sox.

“And it’s like what I was talking to Teel about the other day, ‘You’ve got to get so good that when a pitcher gets you out, they’ve earned that out,’” Coleman said. “And it’s the same thing with Ford. They’ve got to learn how to navigate at bats and situations like first and third or runner on third with less than two outs, and then learn how to execute in those moments and make sure that the pitcher is earning their outs.”

Coleman said both Teel and Ford have been great to work with and that he’s enjoyed having them on his roster.

“They’re extremely reliable and dependable,” Coleman added. “They’re first-class, do everything right and they’re extremely professional and that speaks to the testament to the type of guys they’re recruiting over there at UVa and obviously that’s why they’ve had a ton of success there over the years.”

Teel said his goal for the rest of the summer is to continue improving to be the best hitter he can be in order to carry some momentum into the fall and help the Hoos come spring when they look to build upon their recent run to the College World Series.

Ford said he attended some Regional and Super Regional games, and was so happy to see UVa advance to Omaha.

“Part of me was jealous,” Ford said with a grin, “because I wanted to be out there, too, and be on the field, so I think it brings determination to get back there.”

He’s a candidate to step in at third base to replace Gelof, who was a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers. UVa will have to replace Kyle Teel, too, after the Red Sox selected him 14th overall, which Aidan said was a thrill for his family.

“There were a few jokes about how we were Yankee fans,” Teel said with a grin, “but now we’re all turning to the dark side a little bit and becoming Red Sox fans. But we couldn’t be happier for Kyle and it’s an awesome club he’s going to and an awesome fan base, so we couldn’t be happier he’s going to such a great organization.”