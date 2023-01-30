Virginia's 2023 schedule is set: Cavaliers will host former QB Brennan Armstrong in ACC opener

Virginia’s league opener is a doozy and certainly can be classified as a marquee tilt that doesn’t lack storylines.

The Cavaliers and coach Tony Elliott will start Atlantic Coast Conference action by welcoming their former starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong and his new team, N.C. State, on Friday, Sept. 22 to Scott Stadium.

The ACC schedule was unveiled Monday evening on ACC Network.

Armstrong is UVa’s all-time record-holder for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense, but he departed the team this offseason after a down 2022 campaign to reunite with ex-Cavaliers offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who took the same job with the Wolfpack after spending this past fall as the OC at Syracuse.

Under Anae’s watch, Armstrong threw for a school-record 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021.

And those two won’t be the only former members of the program to run out of the visitor’s tunnel that Friday evening. Ex-Cavaliers offensive line coach Garett Tujague, one of the lead recruiter’s on Armstrong to get him to UVa initially, bolted in December to join Anae and the Wolfpack, too.

It’ll be the first meeting between UVa and N.C. State — which formerly resided in the Coastal Division and the Atlantic Division, respectively — since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

But this fall marks the start of the conference’s new 3-5-5 scheduling model and the fresh philosophy that eliminates divisions and provides each member school three opponents to match up with annually while facing the other 10 league members once at home and once on the road during a four-year cycle.

Another team UVa hasn’t seen since 2020 is Boston College, and the Eagles are on the docket as well. The Cavaliers will trek to Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2010 on Sept. 30 and it’ll be just the eighth meeting between UVa and BC, which is the least-often played ACC series for UVa in its history.

The Cavaliers’ other six ACC games for this fall are against foes who were each on last year’s schedule, including the three annual opponents — Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech — assigned by the conference.

UVa hosts the rival Hokies for the Commonwealth Clash on Nov. 25 after last year’s scheduled meeting in Blacksburg was called off in the aftermath of the tragic shooting on Grounds that resulted in the deaths of Cavaliers Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.

Also, on the home conference slate for UVa are Georgia Tech (Nov. 4) and Duke (Nov. 18) while the Cavaliers will travel to North Carolina (Oct. 21), Miami (Oct. 28) and Louisville (Nov. 9). The matchup with the Cardinals is a Thursday-night bout, giving the Hoos a very short week to prepare for Louisville, considering they play Georgia Tech only five days earlier. It’ll be the first time since 2006 that UVa has had Thursday contest on the heels of a Saturday game.

In the non-conference section of the schedule, which the dates were previously announced for, UVa kicks off its year with a neutral site bout against Tennessee at Nissan Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans — in Nashville on Sept. 2.

The Cavaliers’ Sept. 9 home date with James Madison will be just the fourth ever meeting and the first between the nearby programs since 1983. The season previously, in 1982, the Dukes upended UVa, 21-17, behind future NFL stars Charles Haley and Gary Clark.

This year’s matchup will serve as the Hoos’ first home contest at Scott Stadium since the shooting in Charlottesville.

UVa will also play at former ACC member Maryland on Sept. 16 and host FCS William & Mary on Oct. 7.

The Cavaliers’ bye week is set for Oct. 14.

In total, the Hoos will face six teams that reached bowl games last year.

Earlier on Monday, UVa announced it will host its annual spring football game on April 15 at 2 p.m. and that the scrimmage will be shown on ACC Network.