Virginia's 2021 recruiting class grows close virtually

Social distancing became a norm in 2020, changing the way people operate daily. For college football coaches, that meant learning how to recruit virtually.
Beginning in the spring, in-person visits were off the table, leaving coaches to build relationships via Zoom, phone calls and texts. For Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the process went surprisingly well.
“I actually think we know more, which I would say [is] atypical and maybe counterintuitive,” Mendenhall said. “It's like how could that be? But the sheer access, you're not in-person but the number of touches we've had is … I think we know our players better than what we've ever known before.”
The connections built by frequent virtual meetings led to meaningful relationships. Mendenhall said there were no surprises this signing day, as all 24 of UVa’s verbal commitments stuck by their word and signed their national letters of intent Wednesday to join the Wahoos.
Using virtual recruiting tools came as a bit of an adjustment for Mendenhall, who said at last year’s signing day he won’t add a player to his team that he doesn’t like as a person. Typically, in-person visits play an important role in Mendenhall getting to know recruits.
“Not having grown up in the virtual dating world, this would probably be the closest thing we've had to that,” Mendenhall said. “And what we have lacked in terms of in-person communication, which was pretty limited by NCAA rule, I never felt like there was quite enough. We now have had more opportunities than were needed in terms of accessibility, it just has been virtual. But as you and I are talking on Zoom right now, it's not in person. But after multiple, multiple, multiple times of being in person and Zoom and seeing what's in your kitchen sink from here, right, for example, you start putting pieces together of what someone's really like.”
Online dating provides an interesting comparison, although 24 players committing to UVa after using virtual recruiting makes the process more like a virtual version of The Bachelorette than a typical online dating experience. Even with the adjustment in recruiting for Virginia’s coach, Mendenhall learned the personality of his recruits and the adjustment went smoothly.
Parts of the process, including the use of Zoom for virtual tours, could become part of Virginia’s recruiting tools even when the pandemic fades.
For the players, who grew up in a digital-focused world, the adjustment to virtual recruiting processes was minimal.
“It’s really not that difficult,” defensive back Aidan Ryan said. “To be able to be a push of a button away from your future family, it’s really helpful. Everybody’s nervous; everybody’s getting ready for these big things, but having the comfort of your future teammates around really helps.”
A group of players in UVa’s recruiting class even set up an unofficial visit to Charlottesville over the summer, with players meeting up in person this offseason. The coaches were unaware of the meeting, learning about it later.
“We start getting texts and guys saying ‘Hey we're on Grounds,’” Mendenhall said. “And we were ‘How could you be on grounds when you're from Washington, Texas and what do you mean you're on Grounds?’ And they unofficially organized it themselves.”
In addition to the impromptu meeting set up over text, the group frequently communicates via group text and Snapchat.
Despite increased distancing needs the last nine months, UVa’s 2021 class has seamlessly transitioned to mostly virtual communication. That’s helped as the group prepares to arrive at UVa for their first college seasons.
“I would say that we have a bond that I don’t think many other 2021 classes have,” Ryan said. “The bond between us, it’s really crazy how it happened, but we’re texting every day in group chats just checking in on each other, making sure everybody’s alright. You can really tell we have a family bond right now.”
