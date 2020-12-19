Virginia's 2021 recruiting class grows close virtually

Social distancing became a norm in 2020, changing the way people operate daily. For college football coaches, that meant learning how to recruit virtually.

Beginning in the spring, in-person visits were off the table, leaving coaches to build relationships via Zoom, phone calls and texts. For Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the process went surprisingly well.

“I actually think we know more, which I would say [is] atypical and maybe counterintuitive,” Mendenhall said. “It's like how could that be? But the sheer access, you're not in-person but the number of touches we've had is … I think we know our players better than what we've ever known before.”

The connections built by frequent virtual meetings led to meaningful relationships. Mendenhall said there were no surprises this signing day, as all 24 of UVa’s verbal commitments stuck by their word and signed their national letters of intent Wednesday to join the Wahoos.

Using virtual recruiting tools came as a bit of an adjustment for Mendenhall, who said at last year’s signing day he won’t add a player to his team that he doesn’t like as a person. Typically, in-person visits play an important role in Mendenhall getting to know recruits.