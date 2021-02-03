Virginia's 2021 lacrosse schedules released

The last team to win an NCAA men’s lacrosse championship now knows its path to defend that title.

Virginia opens its season Saturday at home against Towson, plays ACC home-and-home series with North Carolina and Syracuse, and has intriguing nonconference matchups with Richmond and Navy this season, the school announced Wednesday.

“All of lacrosse has been dreaming of the day we would be back on the field competing,” UVa coach Lars Tiffany said in a statement released by the school. “Our men are embracing each and every day we are together on the practice field and are eager to challenge themselves against the nation's best, which our game schedule represents. We will find out early and often exactly where we stand with an arduous nonconference schedule and six ACC games.”

The Cavaliers will face three of the top four teams in the Inside Lacrosse preseason Top 25. No. 1 Duke visits UVa on April 15. The third-ranked Orange host Virginia on Feb. 27 and make a return trip to Charlottesville on April 24.

Fourth-ranked North Carolina visits Virginia on March 11, and the Cavaliers play in Chapel Hill, N.C. on April 10.

Tiffany’s team won the 2019 national championship and was 4-2 last year when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.