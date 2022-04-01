Virginia's 19-game home game win streak snapped with loss to Georgia Tech

Virginia went into the opener of its three-game ACC set against Georgia Tech with the longest home winning streak in the history of its program intact.

The log of consecutive victories at Disharoon Park dating back to last season came to end at 19, though, on Friday.

UVa couldn’t overcome an uncharacteristically sloppy first inning and the Hoos left too many men on base in its bid to rally past the Yellow Jackets, who took the Coastal Division clash, 6-4, in Charlottesville.

The difference was Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada’s long, two-run homer that cleared the bleachers in left field during the fourth inning to extend the visiting Jackets’ lead to 6-3. For Parada, one of the top MLB Draft prospects in college baseball, it was his third homer in the last two games and 11th of the campaign.

Parada’s blast provided Georgia Tech (18-9, 5-5 ACC) its largest advantage in a contest it led from start to finish and furthered the deficit the Cavaliers (23-3, 7-3 ACC) were already trying to narrow.

In the home fifth, UVa was able to get one of those runs back on Alex Tappen’s RBI single to score Griff O’Ferrall. After the single by Tappen, Chris Newell’s line-drive base hit — which ricocheted off Georgia Tech starter Chance Huff — packed the bags full and prompted the Yellow Jackets to turn to reliever Aeden Finateri. He ended the larger threat when he retired Cavaliers freshman Casey Saucke on a fly out to deep right.

An inning later, the Hoos loaded the bases again against Finateri and with no outs, they had the most powerful part of their lineup — Kyle Teel, Devin Ortiz and Jake Gelof — due to the plate. But they couldn’t get any runs across. Teel, who entered Friday 4-for-4 with three grand slams in bases-loaded situations this spring, struck out and so did Devin Ortiz against hard-throwing reliever Zach Maxwell. Gelof sprayed a soft liner, which looked destined to drop in short left field, but Jackets shortstop Jadyn Jackson made a leaping, juggling catch to end the inning.

In total, UVa left 12 runners on base.

The Cavaliers were able to stay within striking distance in the middle and later parts of the game, thanks to dominant pitching out of the bullpen. Cavaliers relievers Dylan Bowers and Jay Woolfolk combined for five scoreless, hitless frames and eight strikeouts.

Bowers followed starter Nate Savino, and Georgia Tech struck early against Savino. He issued a pair of walks and gave up an RBI single in the first inning. And he would’ve gotten through the opening inning without giving up anything more than the one run, but what should’ve been a 1-2-3 double play wasn’t when first baseman Ortiz dropped an on-target throw from catcher Teel allowing the frame to continue.

UVa scored once in the home half of the first, but the Yellow Jackets tallied two more runs in the second. The Cavaliers put one across in the second and in the third, but were playing catch-up throughout the evening.

Note: Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. Probable pitchers are left-handers Cody Carwile (2-1, 1.45) for Georgia Tech and Brian Gursky (5-0, 2.00) for UVa.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.