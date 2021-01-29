Virginia wrestling team edges No. 12 Pittsburgh

The Virginia wrestling team used bonus point victories in two weight classes, including a major decision in the final bout of the night, to earn a 17-16 win over No. 12 Pittsburgh on Friday night at Memorial Gym.
Each team won five weight classes, but the Cavaliers (2-2, 1-2 ACC) got a pair of major decisions to only one bonus-point victory for the Panthers to rally for the victory. Virginia got major decisions from 15th-ranked Justin McCoy at 157 pounds and 20th-ranked Quinn Miller at heavyweight.
“What a night," Virginia coach Steve Garland said, "and what a match with two teams fighting for every point."
Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-2 ACC) won the first two weight classes of the night to take the early lead, forcing the Cavaliers to play catch up down the stretch. Virginia cut into the Pitt lead — thanks in part to Vic Marcelli's 6-2 win over Jared McGill at 174 pounds — and finally pulled even at 13-13 with Michael Battista’s upset of No. 16 Gregg Harvey at 184 pounds.
"The wins at 174 and 184 were big matches for us that turned the dual around and put us in a position to win, especially Michael Battista at 184 pounds knocking off a nationally-ranked wrestler," Garland said. "And Quinn found a way, not just to win, but to get a major decision and lock up the win for us"
Pitt moved back in front with the decision at 197 pounds in the battle between fifth-ranked Nino Bonacorrsi and third-ranked Jay Aiello, but Miller locked up the win for Virginia with his bonus-point victory at heavyweight.
The Cavaliers defeated the Panthers for the first time since the teams' 2015 meeting — an identical 17-16 UVa win in Charlottesville. It also was the Wahoos' first win over a ranked team since a 23-16 victory over No. 16 Arizona State on Jan. 12, 2019.
“We’ve been so close so many times in the last three years," Garland said. "Tonight, there wasn’t anything about ‘this close,’ the athletes found a way to get it done."
Virginia will close out the home portion of its schedule next Friday when its hosts Duke in a 6 p.m. dual that will air on the ACC Network. Garland hopes Friday's win over Pitt is the start of more good things to come.
"Everything in life is habit forming," he said. "Finding a way to bite down, get the win and get it done hopefully becomes habit forming, because it’s a war every weekend.”