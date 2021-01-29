Virginia wrestling team edges No. 12 Pittsburgh

The Virginia wrestling team used bonus point victories in two weight classes, including a major decision in the final bout of the night, to earn a 17-16 win over No. 12 Pittsburgh on Friday night at Memorial Gym.

Each team won five weight classes, but the Cavaliers (2-2, 1-2 ACC) got a pair of major decisions to only one bonus-point victory for the Panthers to rally for the victory. Virginia got major decisions from 15th-ranked Justin McCoy at 157 pounds and 20th-ranked Quinn Miller at heavyweight.

“What a night," Virginia coach Steve Garland said, "and what a match with two teams fighting for every point."

Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-2 ACC) won the first two weight classes of the night to take the early lead, forcing the Cavaliers to play catch up down the stretch. Virginia cut into the Pitt lead — thanks in part to Vic Marcelli's 6-2 win over Jared McGill at 174 pounds — and finally pulled even at 13-13 with Michael Battista’s upset of No. 16 Gregg Harvey at 184 pounds.

"The wins at 174 and 184 were big matches for us that turned the dual around and put us in a position to win, especially Michael Battista at 184 pounds knocking off a nationally-ranked wrestler," Garland said. "And Quinn found a way, not just to win, but to get a major decision and lock up the win for us"