Virginia wrestling team announces 2021-22 wrestling schedule

The Virginia wrestling team will host three home duals and the ACC Championships as part of its 2021-22 schedule, which was announced on Thursday.
The Cavaliers' slate consists of eight predetermined duals as well as four tournaments. UVa also will compete at the Virginia Duals.
“Putting together a great schedule is always a tough task,” Virginia wrestling coach Steve Garland said. “Our goal was to bring variety to our team. We wanted to have a nice mix of both dual meet experiences and tournaments. We wanted to get as many guys as many matches as possible to help them build and develop. Tournaments allow us to do that. However, we also never want to stray too far away from the dual meet atmosphere and want to provide that experience as well."
In dual competition, the Cavaliers will host Campbell (Nov. 20), North Carolina (Jan. 28) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 18). Virginia will go on the road to wrestle at American (Nov. 6), Maryland (Nov. 12), Pittsburgh (Jan. 21), N.C. State (Feb. 4) and Duke (Feb. 12).
The Cavaliers also will compete at the Virginia Duals (Jan. 14-15) with participating teams and schedules to be announced at a later date.
In tournament competition, the Virginia will send wrestlers to the Hokie Open (Nov. 7), the Lock Haven Open (Nov. 28), the Midlands Championships (Dec. 29-30) and the Franklin & Marshall Open (Jan. 7).
Virginia will then host the 2022 ACC Championships at John Paul Jones Arena.
“I think we have some nice balance in this schedule,” Garland said. “We open up with three dual meets against teams from three different conferences. We also have one of the toughest individual tournaments in the country in the Midlands Championships and one of the best dual tournaments in the Virginia Duals. Then the ACC schedule will be bonkers to finish out the year and get us prepared for the postseason. I like the variety and am pleased with what we have set for our team.”
Admission to all Virginia wrestling regular-season home duals is free to the public. Ticketing information for the ACC Championships will be announced at a later date.