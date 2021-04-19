Virginia WR Lavel Davis Jr. and LB Chico Bennett Jr. to miss most of 2021 season

A starter in seven of his eight games played as a freshman, Davis Jr. led the ACC in yards per reception, averaging 25.8 yards per catch. Davis Jr. was the only FBS player with 500 or more receiving yards on 20 or fewer catches. His 515 receiving yards placed him seventh nationally among freshman wide receivers.

“He’s a really good player,” Mendenhall said. “We expected and knew that he’s capable of even more than he did a year ago.”

Davis Jr. suffered an ACL injury in high school, according to Mendenhall, so the wide out is familiar with the rehab process.

Ra’Shaun Henry and sophomore Dontayvion Wicks are potential replacements at the outside receiver position. Henry, a transfer from Saint Francis, played in nine games for UVa last season. He only caught seven passes last fall, but four of those catches went for touchdowns. He averaged nearly 30 yards per reception.

Wicks missed the 2020 season with an injury suffered last preseason. He caught three passes for 61 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2019.