Virginia women's tennis team's season ends with Sweet 16 loss to No. 3 Georgia

Now the Cavaliers turn their attention to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, which will run from May 23-28. Navarro and Subhash will compete in the singles championship for UVa. The Cavaliers also will have two doubles teams — Navarro and Johanson and Subhash and Sofia Munera — in the tournament.

"I’m extremely proud of our team," O'Leary said. "We have faced a lot of adversity all season and to see this team always stay together, continue to believe in each other and end our season leaving everything they had out there on the court is something I’m incredibly grateful for. They are a resilient group and have had unbelievable leadership from Vivian and Rosie. Those two have meant so much to this program and have been outstanding examples. I’m just incredibly thankful to my team, my staff and all of the UVa support within the athletic department and the community.”