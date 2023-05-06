The Virginia women’s tennis team earned its third straight trip to the Sweet 16 with a 4-0 victory over Princeton on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Freshman Annabelle Xu clinched the match for the Cavaliers (20-6). Xu rebounded from a 6-0 loss in her first set against Zoe Howard on court three to win her second two sets 6-3, 6-4.

Virginia will travel to take on No. 5 Michigan (24-3) on May 13 at 1 p.m. in the Ann Arbor Super Regional. The winner will advance to the NCAA quarterfinals at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla.

“Congratulations to Princeton on a well-played match,” Virginia coach Sara O’Leary said. “They made us earn it. I also just want to thank everyone who came out to support us today. It was an amazing atmosphere and made a difference, so thank you. I’m proud of the toughness we showed in every match. I think playing in the ACC conference and playing so many competitive matches throughout the season really prepared us for this match. We are definitely battle tested and looking forward to playing Michigan next weekend.”

Virginia opened Saturday’s match with a pair of 6-2 wins on the second and third doubles courts. It was the 15th time in the last 19 matches that the Cavaliers jumped out to the 1-0 lead by taking the doubles point.

Mélodie Collard battled through a 7-3 tiebreaker to win her first set against Eva Elbaz on court six to give UVa four of six first sets. Collard then downed Elbaz 6-0 in the second set to put the Wahoos ahead 2-0. Sara Ziodato also closed out a straight-set victory on court five, winning 6-3, 6-4 against Grace Joyce.

The other four courts all went to third sets, including the top court, where Julia Adams took the first set against No. 10 Daria Frayman. Xu closed out the victory for the Cavaliers to suspend play on the final three singles courts.

No. 5 UVa men win NCAA opener

The Virginia men’s tennis team cruised to a 4-0 victory over Navy on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (25-4) advance to face Ole Miss (18-9) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the second round of the Charlottesville Regional.

Ryan Goetz and Alex Kiefer opened the match with a 6-2 win on doubles court three, then Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the doubles point for the Wahoos with a 7-5 win on court two.

The Cavaliers swept all six first sets in singles.

Von der Schulenburg won 6-2, 6-2 on court three to put UVa ahead 2-0. Måns Dahlberg followed with a 6-0, 6-3 win on six, then Kiefer clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-1 victory against JJ Etterbeek on court five.

Rodesch was up 5-1 in the second set on court one and Iñaki Montes led 5-0 on court two when play was abandoned.

Now Virginia, the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, turns its attention to Ole Miss, which is No. 26 in the latest ITA team rankings. Virginia is 4-1 all-time against the Rebels, but Mississippi won the last meeting in 2018.

The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in 16 of the past 17 NCAA Tournaments.