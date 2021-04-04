Virginia women's tennis team edged by Miami

The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team came within one singles victory of beating Miami on Sunday, but the Hurricanes rallied to win the final two matches of the day and earn a 4-3 victory over the Cavaliers in Coral Gables, Florida.

Virginia (12-4, 8-3 ACC) won the doubles point and held a 3-2 advantage before the Hurricanes (11-6, 8-4 ACC) won the final two courts to send the Wahoos home from their Florida trip with two consecutive 4-3 losses. UVa lost 4-3 to Florida State on Friday in the first match of its Florida trip.

“It’s always a tough weekend playing on the road at FSU and Miami," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "Congrats to both teams. They played and competed well. Both matches showed us some areas we need to work on. We were right there in both matches and sometimes it’s just a few small things that make the difference. You only learn what those differences are by putting yourself out there and competing. Now we just need to get back to work and prepare for next weekend.”

In doubles, Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro opened the match with a 6-1 win over 20th-ranked Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan. Amber O’Dell and Vivian Glozman followed with a 6-3 win on court three to secure the doubles point for Virginia.