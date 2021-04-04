Virginia women's tennis team edged by Miami

The No. 8 Virginia women’s tennis team came within one singles victory of beating Miami on Sunday, but the Hurricanes rallied to win the final two matches of the day and earn a 4-3 victory over the Cavaliers in Coral Gables, Florida.
Virginia (12-4, 8-3 ACC) won the doubles point and held a 3-2 advantage before the Hurricanes (11-6, 8-4 ACC) won the final two courts to send the Wahoos home from their Florida trip with two consecutive 4-3 losses. UVa lost 4-3 to Florida State on Friday in the first match of its Florida trip.
“It’s always a tough weekend playing on the road at FSU and Miami," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "Congrats to both teams. They played and competed well. Both matches showed us some areas we need to work on. We were right there in both matches and sometimes it’s just a few small things that make the difference. You only learn what those differences are by putting yourself out there and competing. Now we just need to get back to work and prepare for next weekend.”
In doubles, Rosie Johanson and Emma Navarro opened the match with a 6-1 win over 20th-ranked Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan. Amber O’Dell and Vivian Glozman followed with a 6-3 win on court three to secure the doubles point for Virginia.
Miami took a 2-1 lead in the match after picking up straight-set victories on singles courts five and six. Virginia's Natasha Subhash tied things up by winning a tiebreaker 7-1 to decide her second set, giving her a 6-3, 7-6 (1) victory over No. 17 Isabella Pfenning. Johanson followed with a 7-5, 6-3 victory on court three to give the Cavaliers a 3-2 advantage.
Court one featured a top-10 showdown between Navarro, who is ranked No. 6, and 2019 NCAA singles champion Estella Perez-Somerriba, who is currently ranked No. 4. Navarro took the first set in dominant fashion, winning 6-1, but was edged 6-4 in the second set. Perez-Somerriba won the third set 6-3 to hand Navarro the first loss of her career.
With the match tied 3-3, it all came down to court four, where Miami's Florencia Urrutia and Virginia's Hibah Shaikh had split sets and were in the middle of the third set. Shaikh saved one match point but succumbed on Urrutia’s second attempt to fall 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Virginia closes out the regular-season next weekend with two matches in North Carolina, playing at Wake Forest on Friday and at N.C. State on Sunday.