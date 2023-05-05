The Virginia women’s tennis team opened play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday with a 4-0 victory over LIU in first-round action at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (19-6) advance to face Princeton (17-6) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the second round at Boar’s Head. The Tigers advanced with a 4-0 victory over Fordham in the opening match of the Charlottesville Regional.

The Wahoos got off to a strong start against the Sharks (12-11) in doubles, with Julia Adams and Mélodie Collard winning 6-1 on the top court. Natasha Subhash and Annabelle Xu clinched the doubles point for Virginia with a 6-2 win on court two.

Collard put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Elinor Storkaas on court five, finishing her match before court one had completed its first set. Xu followed with a 6-1, 6-2 win against Saki Oyama on court three moments before Hibah Shaikh finished a 6-0, 6-0 win on court four to clinch the victory.

Virginia, the No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, now turns its attention to Ivy League champion Princeton, which is ranked No. 56 in the latest ITA rankings.

The Cavaliers and Tigers faced one another in the NCAA Tournament last year in the Round of 32 in Charlottesville with the Cavaliers picking up a 4-0 victory.

UVa men open NCAA play Saturday

The Virginia men’s tennis team (24-4) opens play in the NCAA Tournament by hosting the Charlottesville Regional on Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

UVa is the No. 5 seed in this year’s tournament. The Cavaliers were the No. 7 seed last year when they won the title. Virginia will face Navy in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will face either VCU or Ole Miss, who play in the first round on Saturday at 10 a.m., in a second-round match on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Virginia brings a 16-match win streak into the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Cavaliers had won 17 matches in a row heading into the NCAA Tournament and went on to win the national championship.

UVa is led by Chris Rodesch, who has won his last 10 singles matches. The ACC Tournament MVP is 24-6 in singles this season with a 15-1 record on the No. 1 court. He has four victories this year against players ranked in the top five of the singles rankings.

Navy (23-19) won their fifth-straight Patriot League championship. The Midshipmen are in the postseason for the 11th time in 15 tournaments and for a Patriot League-best 15th time since the field was expanded to 64 teams in 1999.

Navy is led by Sasha Panyan, who was named the Patriot League Player of the Year. He has a 16-6 record in dual matches at No. 1.