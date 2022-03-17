Virginia women's swimming team wins three titles, sets records at NCAA championships

The Virginia women's swimming and diving team continued its stellar start to the NCAA Championships on Thursday night, winning three events while setting two American and NCAA records on the second night of action at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

After two nights of competition, Virginia, the defending national champion, leads the team standings with 210 points, nearly 100 points ahead of second-place Texas (128). Stanford (123) is third, followed by Alabama (120) and N.C. State (99).

Virginia won two of the three individual swimming events and has won its second of three relays through the first two nights.

Alex Walsh won her second consecutive NCAA championship in the 200-yard IM with the fastest time in history in the event. Walsh, who won a silver medal in the 200-meter IM at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, finished in 1:50.08, to break the previous record by .59 seconds and was first by more than a second.

Walsh's teammate and fellow Olympic medalist Kate Douglass started the day with a bang, setting an American and NCAA record in the 50-yard freestyle prelims. Her time of 20.87 was the fastest-ever in the event, until finals. Douglass and Gretchen Walsh entered the finals with the top two times and finished one-two with the two fastest times in UVa history.

Douglass improved on her record-setting time with a 20.84 to win her second consecutive 50 free NCAA title. Walsh touched second, breaking 21 seconds with a 20.95.

Virginia closed out the night with a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Douglass, Alex Walsh, Lexi Cuomo and Gretchen Walsh combined to take the NCAA title in 1:24.96, the second-fastest time in UVa history.

It was the second relay title of the meet for the Cavaliers. The first relay championship came on Wednesday in the 200-yard medley relay. Gretchen Walsh, Alexis Wenger, Cuomo and Douglass, teamed up to finish first and claim the program’s first NCAA title in the event with a meet record time of 1:32.16.

Virginia also finished second in the 800 free relay on Wednesday with a time of 6:53.47, behind Stanford’s 6:48.30.

Emma Weyant finished second in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday with a career-best swim and the third fastest time in UVa history in 4:34.99. Also swimming in the championship finals, Ella Nelson finished eighth in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:55.01. Nelson swam a career-best time of 1:54.48 in prelims.

Maddie Donohoe finished 15th in the 500 free with a time of 4:40.49. Her 4:39.61 in prelims was a career-best and the 10th fastest in UVa history. Abby Harter placed 11th in the 200-yard IM with a career-best time of 1:55.08, to move into fifth all-time at UVa.

Cuomo finished 14th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.03. Her 21.80 in prelims was a personal-best.

Action at the NCAA Championships will continue Thursday with the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1-meter diving and 200 free relay. Prelims begin at 10 a.m. and finals start at 6 p.m.