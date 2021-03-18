Virginia women's swimming and diving team wins three individual events to lead NCAA meet

The Virginia women’s swimming & diving team swept the individual swimming events on Thursday night and sit in first place at the NCAA Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Cavaliers lead the competition through the first full day with 184 points. N.C. State is second (124), Texas third (119), California fourth (114) and Ohio State rounds out the top five (101.5).

Virginia started the night with a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Cavaliers clocked in with a time of 1:25.97 behind Cal’s 1:25.78. Kate Douglass led off the relay with a 21.09 split, the fifth fastest time in history in the 50-yard free. Lexi Cuomo, Kyla Valls and Alex Walsh rounded out the relay team as they set a new UVa school record in the event.

The individual events began with the 500-yard freestyle. Paige Madden, who cruised to the top seed in prelims, won the NCAA title with a time of 4:33.61, two seconds ahead of second place. Maddie Donohoe was 15th in 4:44.79 to earn honorable mention All-American honors.