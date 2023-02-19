The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team wrapped up a dominating week in the pool by winning its fourth consecutive ACC championship on Saturday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The Cavaliers, who won the ACC championship for the 19th time in program history, won 14 of the 18 swimming events en route to the title. Virginia finished with 1,536 points, well ahead of second-place N.C. State (1,272) and third-place Louisville (1,077.5).

Senior Kate Douglass and junior Alex Walsh both won all three of their individual events during the meet and were part of four of UVa’s five relay wins. Douglass was named the ACC Women’s Most Valuable Swimmer.

Senior Ella Nelson won two individual events and sophomore Gretchen Walsh won an individual title in the 50 free and was part of four championship relay teams for the Wahoos.

On the final night of competition, Douglass won her third individual championship of the meet with her victory in the 100-yard freestyle. Douglass set a meet and ACC record with her time of 45.86 and became the third-fastest performer in the event.

Gretchen Walsh finished second to Douglass for the second time of the meet with her 46.32. Walsh finished the competition with a title in the 50-yard freestyle and runner-up finishes in the 100 fly and 100 free.

Alex Walsh completed her sweep of individual events by winning the 200-yard breaststroke with a pool record time of 2:03.68.

Senior Maddie Donohoe started the night off with her silver in the 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 15:59.54. Freshmen Claire Tuggle and Sophia Knapp were seventh and eighth, respectively, in the race.

Virginia’s relay team of Gretchen Walsh, Douglass, Lexi Cuomo and Alex Walsh closed out the meet with an American, NCAA & US Open record relay with a 3:06.83 to win the 400-yard freestyle relay.

On the men's side, Virginia finished fourth in the team competition with 946 points. N.C. State (1,615 points) won the team championship, followed by Virginia Tech (1,008) and Louisville (981.5).

Junior Noah Nichols highlighted the men’s meet for the Cavaliers with his win in the 100-yard breaststroke. Fellow junior Matt Brownstead took second in the men’s 100-yard freestyle with a time of 41.72.

Sophomores Reilly Tiltmann and Jack AIkins both picked up third-place finishes in the 100-yard backstroke. Tiltmann finished third in the women’s event with a time of 1:51.05, while Aikins was third in the men’s in 1:40.11.

Junior Noah Nichols closed out the individual events with a third-place finish in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:51.97.