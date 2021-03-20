Virginia women's swimming and diving team wins first national championship

The Cavaliers also picked up a pair of second place finishes Saturday night, with Kate Douglass finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle in a UVa record time of 46.30 and Ella Nelson placing second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:04.35.

In the 200 breaststroke, Alex Walsh finished fifth with a time of 2:05.86. Alexis Wenger was seventh in 2:06.90. Abby Harter picked up a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:53.86.

The final night concluded with the Cavaliers finishing second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Douglass, Madden, Walsh and Cuomo combined for a time of 3:10.45 in the event.

It capped a dominating postseason performance by the Cavaliers, who opened the NCAA meet Wednesday by winning the 800-yard freestyle relay by five seconds to take the overall team lead, which they would never relinquish.

Virginia followed that up by sweeping the individual events on Thursday night to go along with two second-place relay finishes. Madden won the NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:33.61. Alex Walsh followed with an NCAA title in the 200-yard individual medley. UVa completed the sweep with Douglass out-touching the field in the 50-yard freestyle final.