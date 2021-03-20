Virginia women's swimming and diving team wins first national championship

The Virginia women’s swimming and diving program had its sights set on a national championship last season, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the NCAA Championships and put the Cavaliers’ dreams on hold.
On Saturday night, a little more than a year after that heartbreak, Virginia’s championship dreams were realized.
The Wahoos capped a dominating run at the NCAA Championships on Saturday night by winning the school’s first national title in swimming and diving.
Virginia finished the meet with 491 points, well ahead of second-place N.C. State (354 points) and third-place Texas (344.5). California (290) and Alabama (266) rounded out the top five.
“I’m so proud of this group,” Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “They have been on a mission all year and just been grinding and excited for it. They just performed a really high level all week. It is an exciting time for our program and our conference.”
Virginia became just the ninth different school to win a women’s swimming national championship and the first in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It is the 28th national title in UVa athletics history.
Paige Madden was named Most Valuable Swimmer after winning three individual event titles for the Cavaliers, the most of any swimmer. Madden closed out her stellar meet with a win in the 1,650-yard freestyle in a career-best time of 15:41.86.
The Cavaliers also picked up a pair of second place finishes Saturday night, with Kate Douglass finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle in a UVa record time of 46.30 and Ella Nelson placing second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:04.35.
In the 200 breaststroke, Alex Walsh finished fifth with a time of 2:05.86. Alexis Wenger was seventh in 2:06.90. Abby Harter picked up a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:53.86.
The final night concluded with the Cavaliers finishing second in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Douglass, Madden, Walsh and Cuomo combined for a time of 3:10.45 in the event.
It capped a dominating postseason performance by the Cavaliers, who opened the NCAA meet Wednesday by winning the 800-yard freestyle relay by five seconds to take the overall team lead, which they would never relinquish.
Virginia followed that up by sweeping the individual events on Thursday night to go along with two second-place relay finishes. Madden won the NCAA title in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:33.61. Alex Walsh followed with an NCAA title in the 200-yard individual medley. UVa completed the sweep with Douglass out-touching the field in the 50-yard freestyle final.
On Friday night, Madden won her second national title of the NCAA meet, claiming the 200-yard freestyle championship in 1:42.35 to best her previous school record of 1:42.39 in the event.
Virginia also picked up a pair of second place finishes Friday night, with Ella Nelson taking silver in the 400-yard individual medley in 4:02.33 to improve on her own school record. Douglass took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 49.55, also besting her own school record.
On Saturday night, the Cavaliers completed their championship run with another individual title from Madden and several top eight performances. While Madden earned Most Valuable Swimmer honors, Virginia’s depth was the catalyst in winning the program’s first national championship.
“To put someone in the A Final in every single event is pretty impressive,” DeSorbo said. “It just shows overall depth and I think it takes a full team to win a national title and these ladies brought it every minute of every day.”