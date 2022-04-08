Virginia women's swimming and diving team sweeps top ACC honors

The Virginia women's swimming and diving team swept the ACC's top individual awards, the conference announced on Friday.

Kate Douglass was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Year, Gretchen Walsh earned ACC Women’s Freshman of the Year and Todd DeSorbo received his second straight ACC Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year.

Douglass, the CSCAA Women’s Swimmer of the Year, earned seven All-America honors, won three individual NCAA titles, four relay NCAA titles and was part of seven American records set by the Cavaliers during the 2022 season.

The Olympic medalist finished first in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard breaststroke to lead Virginia to its second-straight national championship. Douglass also won three ACC individual titles (50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly) to help UVa to its third consecutive ACC championship.

Walsh burst onto the scene in her freshman season, winning an individual NCAA Championship in the 100-yard freestyle while also finishing runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke and swimming on four NCAA championship relay teams. Walsh helped the Cavaliers set American relay records and set a UVa record in the 100 back and 100 free during the 2022 season.

DeSorbo, who also earned CSCAA Women’s Team Coach of the Year honros for the second straight season, led the Virginia women to their second straight NCAA championship. He also was named the College Coach of the Year by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Wednesday.

Virginia won seven national titles in individual and four relay events at the NCAA Championships, the most ever by an ACC team. The Cavaliers also won their fourth women’s ACC championship in five years, and league-record 18th overall.