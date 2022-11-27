Virginia women's soccer team's season ends with overtime loss to UCLA in NCAA quarterfinals

At it has throughout the postseason, the Virginia women's soccer team showed tenacity and grit in its NCAA Tournament quarterfinal matchup with UCLA late Saturday night.

The Cavaliers rallied from a 1-0 deficit to force overtime for the second consecutive match, but the Bruins were able to net the game-winning goal in the extra session and earn a 2-1 win and a berth in the College Cup.

“It was a tough one to lose, obviously," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We’re really proud of the team, the effort and the tremendous resiliency they’ve shown all season."

UCLA (20-2-1) put Virginia (16-4-3) in an early hole after scoring a goal on its first chance of the game in the 15th minute.

The Bruins' Sunshine Fontes got into the box on a ball played ahead by Lexi Wright, splitting the defenders before putting a shot on frame that was tipped by UVa keeper Cayla White, but the force of the shot carried the ball into the upper right corner of the net for a goal and 1-0 Bruins lead.

The Cavaliers drew even in the 75th minute off a header from Haley Hopkins. A stretch of continued pressure by the Hoos paid off with a corner kick. On the set piece, Lia Godfrey drove the ball in to Hopkins, who headed the ball in past the left post out of the reach of a diving keeper for her team-leading 14th goal of the season.

But UCLA regained the lead in the first overtime period, scoring in the 98th minute on a strike from Sophia Cook. Jackie Gilday sent a ball in that was headed back toward the top of the box by a Virginia player, but fell to the feet of Cook, who put it in past the left post for the lead.

Virginia was unable to find an equalizer in the final minutes of overtime, bringing its season to an end just one win short of reaching the College Cup.

“It was tough to be down at the half, but we got ourselves back in the game," Swanson said. "We put ourselves in a good position to win, we just didn’t make the plays down the stretch. We could have easily come out of here with a win and that’s part of why it hurts so bad.”