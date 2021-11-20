 Skip to main content
Virginia women's soccer team's season ends with loss to BYU in NCAA Tournament
The Virginia women's soccer team's season came to an end Saturday night with a 1-0 loss to BYU in the NCAA Tournament at Klöckner Stadium.

Cameron Tucker scored the lone goal of the game for fourth-seeded BYU (16-4-1), who avenged last season's NCAA Tournament loss to the Cavaliers.

“Congratulations to BYU. They played very hard and it was a very hard-fought game," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "It had the feel of a College Cup game for sure. There wasn’t much separating the teams and I felt similar last year when we played them."

Virginia (18-3-2) had a 15-12 advantage in shots and an 8-4 edge in corner kicks but could not find the back of the net.

Lia Godfrey led the Cavaliers with six shots on the night while Haley Hopkins added five shots of her own.

"They have some very good offensive firepower and a good transition game," Swanson said. "I thought for the most part we did a good job of minimizing it. You’re not going to stop an attack like BYU’s, but we did a good job of minimizing it. You have to give their player credit for coming down and finishing that shot. We had our chances. We needed to do a better job of controlling the tempo. That got away from us a little bit which played into their hands."

Despite the disappointment, Swanson is proud of what his team accomplished this season. The Cavaliers won the ACC regular-season championship and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. 

“I’m incredibly proud of the team and the season we had," Swanson said. "It’s hard now because the reality is our season is over and that’s sad because we won’t be together for a little bit. It’s always a tough thing when that ends.”

