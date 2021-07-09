Virginia women's soccer team unveils 2021 schedule

After an altered 2020 schedule that included games in both the fall and the spring, the Virginia women's soccer team is returning to a normal fall schedule in 2021.
The Cavaliers unveiled their 18-game schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. The 2021 fall state includes eight home games, 10 matchups with ACC opponents and nonconference clashes with teams such as defending national champion Santa Clara and West Virginia.
Virginia, which finished with a 14-4-3 and reached the College Cup during the 2020-21 season, will begin the upcoming season with a trip to Michigan for exhibition games with Central Michigan (Aug. 11, 4 p.m.) and Michigan (Aug. 14, 12 p.m.).
The Cavaliers will kick off the regular season against in-state foe Richmond on Aug. 19 at Klöckner Stadium. UVa then travels to Morgantown for a matchup with West Virginia on Aug. 22. The Wahoos and Mountaineers meet twice during this past spring season, with WVU winning 1-0 in Morgantown and the teams playing to a 1-1 draw in Charlottesville.
Virginia hits the road again on Aug. 26 when it takes on George Mason in Fairfax. The Hoos then return home to host George Washington on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.
UVa kicks off the month of September by playing two games in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational in Harrisonburg, where the Cavaliers will face defending national champion Santa Clara on Sept. 2 and host James Madison on Sept. 5.
The Wahoos wrap up their nonconference schedule with their own multi-team event that includes games against Penn State (Sept. 9) and Oklahoma (Sept. 12). N.C. State also will compete in the September event at Klöckner Stadium, but will not play Virginia.
UVa opens ACC play on Sept. 17 at Wake Forest before returning to Klöckner Stadium on Sept. 23 for its conference home opener against Duke. Following the matchup with the Blue Devils, the Cavaliers play four straight road games against ACC opponents. During that road swing, UVa will face N.C. State (Sept. 26), North Carolina (Oct. 3), Boston College (Oct. 7) and Syracuse (Oct. 10).
Virginia begins a three-game homestand with a matchup with Notre Dame on Oct. 17. The Hoos then host Louisville (Oct. 21) and Miami (Oct. 24) before closing out the regular-season at Florida State (Oct. 28).
The ACC Tournament begins Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 7. Following the conference tournament, the NCAA Tournament kicks off on Nov. 12. The Cavaliers hope to return to the College Cup, which takes place Dec. 3-5 in San Jose, Calif.
Broadcast designations for Virginia games will be announced at a later date. After playing most of last season without fans present at games, Virginia expects to operate its home games at full capacity this fall. Ticket information for the Cavaliers' home games will be announced at a later date.