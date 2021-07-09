Virginia women's soccer team unveils 2021 schedule

After an altered 2020 schedule that included games in both the fall and the spring, the Virginia women's soccer team is returning to a normal fall schedule in 2021.

The Cavaliers unveiled their 18-game schedule for the upcoming season on Friday. The 2021 fall state includes eight home games, 10 matchups with ACC opponents and nonconference clashes with teams such as defending national champion Santa Clara and West Virginia.

Virginia, which finished with a 14-4-3 and reached the College Cup during the 2020-21 season, will begin the upcoming season with a trip to Michigan for exhibition games with Central Michigan (Aug. 11, 4 p.m.) and Michigan (Aug. 14, 12 p.m.).

The Cavaliers will kick off the regular season against in-state foe Richmond on Aug. 19 at Klöckner Stadium. UVa then travels to Morgantown for a matchup with West Virginia on Aug. 22. The Wahoos and Mountaineers meet twice during this past spring season, with WVU winning 1-0 in Morgantown and the teams playing to a 1-1 draw in Charlottesville.

Virginia hits the road again on Aug. 26 when it takes on George Mason in Fairfax. The Hoos then return home to host George Washington on Aug. 29 at 2 p.m.