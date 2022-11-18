Virginia women's soccer team tops Xavier to reach Sweet 16

After a trying week for everyone at the University of Virginia following the shooting deaths of three football players, UVa women's soccer coach Steve Swanson wasn't sure how his team would perform on Friday in its NCAA Tournament match with Xavier.

Playing through their grief, the Cavaliers performed admirably.

Lia Godfrey scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Virginia women's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in State College, Pa.

The Cavaliers (15-3-3) advance to take on Penn State (15-4-3) in the Sweet 16 on Sunday.

“We weren’t quite sure how we would get started today given what our football program, university, athletic department and community has been through; it’s been a tough week," Swanson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the young men who lost their lives and with our football program. One thing that has been the case since I’ve been at Virginia is that it is a very tight-knit family and this hurts everyone."

Both of Godfrey's goals came in the first 20 minutes of the match. Godfrey struck for the first time in the sixth minute when her shot hit the left post and deflected in to give UVa a 1-0 lead.

Godfrey's second strike came in the 20th minute when she took a back-heeled pass from Haley Hopkins and found the back of the net to secure the first multiple-goal game of her UVa career and extend the Wahoos' lead to 2-0.

Xavier answered two minutes later when an Ella Rogers free kick at the top of the box bent in past the left post to cut the Cavaliers' cushion in half.

Virginia pushed the lead back to two goals in the 72nd minute on a goal from Maggie Cagle. Hopkins played a beautiful ball ahead to Cagle down the right side, setting up a one-on-one chance with the Xavier keeper, who had come off her line.

The sliding keeper slowed Cagle up, but she stayed with the play and took a second chance as the Musketeers' defense set back up. Cagle put the ball on frame by the near post and it deflected in off the hands of the keeper for the goal and the final margin.

“I’m really proud of our team, not just because of the result, but because of the courage they displayed throughout these past few days," Swanson said. "Once the game started and everyone settled in, I think we performed well. Xavier is a quality team what are a tough team to score goals against. I thought we started well and were pretty consistent on both sides of the ball throughout the game."

With the win, Virginia advances to the Round of 16 for the 17th time in the past 18 seasons. The Cavaliers and Nittany Lions will meet Sunday at 5 p.m. at Jeffrey Field for a spot in the Elite Eight.