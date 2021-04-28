Virginia women's soccer team tops SIU Edwardsville in NCAA Tournament opener

The Virginia women's soccer team rallied from an early 1-0 deficit with three unanswered goals to earn a 3-1 victory over SIU-Edwardsville in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday night at WakeMed Soccer Park.

“Any time you can get a win in the NCAA Tournament it’s a good thing," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "Obviously, it’s just about advancing now. It was good to get this game under our belt. They’re a good team and are very competitive. We expected a difficult match and we got it. I was happy with how we came back. We got a better second half and did a good job of closing out the game.”

SIUE struck in the 11th minute when Maria Haro scored following a throw in. The Cougars took the throw in deep in the offensive third and the ball was flicked across the box with a header from Megan Keever to Haro behind the defense. She then sent the ball in across the face of the goal past the far post for the goal.

It would be the only shot of the half and one of only two in the game for the Cougars.