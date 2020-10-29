Virginia women's soccer team tops Boston College, secures ACC Tournament berth

Goals from Rebecca Jarrett and Claire Constant in a four-minute stretch lifted the No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Boston College on Thursday night at the Newton Soccer Complex.

Jarrett scored on a counter in the 65th minute, while Constant found the net four minutes later for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

With the win over the Eagles (1-6-0, 1-6-0 ACC) and a combination of other results around the league on Thursday night, the Cavaliers (6-2-1, 4-2-1 ACC) have locked up a berth in the ACC Tournament.

Seeding for the tournament has yet to be determined with one day of league play remaining on Sunday.

“It was a tough opponent and tough conditions today, which is what we expected so we are happy to come away with the result,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “I thought our second half was very good, but credit Boston College for not giving up and making it extremely challenging for us at the end of the game.”

The Cavaliers will return to action on Sunday when they close out the fall regular season at Syracuse. The match is set to begin at noon and will be broadcast on the ACC Regional Sports Networks.