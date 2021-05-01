Virginia women's soccer team shuts out BYU to reach Sweet 16

The Virginia women’s soccer team began the NCAA Tournament as an unseeded team, an unusual spot for the perennial College Cup contenders.

But after Saturday’s win over Brigham Young, the Cavaliers find themselves back in a very familiar setting.

Virginia earned a 2-0 victory over the No. 12-seeded Cougars at WakeMed Soccer Park to reach the Sweet 16 for the 15th time in the past 16 seasons.

Alexa Spaanstra recorded a brace for the second straight game, scoring a goal in each half to lead the Cavaliers (12-4-2). Virginia goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made 11 saves on 19 shots faced to pick up the clean sheet and earn her 50th career victory in goal.

BYU entered Saturday’s match averaging 3.13 goals per game and had a nation-leading 47 goals this season. Saturday’s shutout snapped a streak of 53 straight games in which the Cougars had scored a goal.

“This was a really good BYU team we played,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “They hadn’t been shut out all year, so our defense deserves a lot of credit. Our whole team effort was great today. We have a lot of respect for BYU. They played a great match and had a great season.”