Virginia women's soccer team shut out by Clemson

The Virginia women’s soccer team suffered its first regular season ACC loss in nearly two years on Sunday in a 3-0 defeat to Clemson at Historic Riggs Field.

It was the first loss in a regular-season ACC match for the Cavaliers since a 2-0 defeat to No. 14 Florida State on Oct. 21, 2018.

“It was a disappointing result and performance for us today, but I thought Clemson was the better team,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “They competed harder than us and they finished their chances, which was the difference in the game. Hopefully we can learn from this game and put those lessons to good use the rest of the season.”

Virginia (1-1-1, 0-1-1 ACC), which outshot Clemson 10-7, played from behind for nearly the entire match after the Tigers scored in the first goal five minutes in. On the opening goal, Virginia turned away the initial attack, but Clemson regained the ball out wide along the touch line and Maliah Morris played it back in with a service over the top. An unmarked Caroline Conti took the header at the opposite side of the six-yard box and sent it in past the far post for the score.