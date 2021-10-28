Virginia women's soccer team secures ACC regular-season title with draw at Florida State

The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team clinched the ACC regular-season championship and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament with a 1-1 draw at No. 3 Florida State on Thursday night in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season unbeaten in ACC play, tallying an 8-0-2 mark against conference competition. UVa’s overall record heading into the postseason is 15-1-2, with its lone loss coming against Penn State in early September.

The matchup of national championship contenders lived up to the hype, with the teams playing an highly competitive, evenly matched game throughout. The teams were nearly even on shots (12-10 UVa) and shots on goal (5-3 UVa).

After a scoreless first half, Virginia got on the board first on a goal from Diana Ordoñez. The goal was set up by Haley Hopkins, who found a streaking Samar Guidry down the left sideline. Guidry then sent in a cross to Ordoñez in front of the goal and the junior found the back of the net with a Florida State defender on her hip to give the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

It was Ordoñez’s ACC-leading 14th goal this season and moved her into a tie for fifth on UVa’s career goals list (41).