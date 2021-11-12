Virginia women's soccer team rolls past High Point in NCAA Tournament opener

The goal from Theoret came next, and sophomore Sarah Brunner tallied a goal of her own when she made good on a pass from fellow sophomore Brianna Jablonowski in the 41st minute to extend the Cavaliers’ edge to 4-0 heading into halftime.

It was Brunner’s first career goal.

“I was so excited,” Brunner said.

UVa racked up 12 shots and five corner kicks in the first 45 minutes compared to High Point, which never threatened as most of the game was played in front of the Panthers’ net. To High Point goalkeeper Morgan Hairston’s credit, she made two saves before the Cavaliers broke through.

“I just think they really weren’t sure what to do,” Brunner said. “They were trying to pack it in and block as much as they could, and we just worked around it. We found seams and just kept pulling off more goals.”

In total, UVa amassed 15 shots on goal to High Point’s one. The Cavaliers got second-half goals from junior Diana Ordoñez, the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year, as well as junior Kira Maguire.

Making its 28th consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament, UVa looked like the club that had been there before. High Point was making only its seventh overall showing in the event and first since 2017.