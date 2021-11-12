Virginia women's soccer team rolls past High Point in NCAA Tournament opener

She had to wait until the 37th game of her career to start for the first time.
But it was worth it for Virginia sophomore midfielder Alexis Theoret.
“I feel like at some part in the back of my head, I always have to stay ready in case I did get into that starting position,” Theoret said, “so it’s always been in the back of my mind.”
Her goal in the 20th minute was the top-seeded Cavaliers’ third as they built a commanding advantage on the way to a 6-0 blanking of Big South champion High Point in the opening round of NCAA women’s soccer tournament action on Friday evening at Klöckner Stadium.
Theoret connected on a blast from just inside the box when teammate Laney Rouse tapped a pass backward to the Haymarket native.
Theoret said she has good chemistry with Rouse since they played together on youth national teams dating back to their high school days.
“It was so nice,” Theoret said. “It was perfect. I started out a little slower and then when I ran in, I screamed for the ball and she put it on a platter for me, quite honestly. It went in the back of the net and it was awesome.”
Longtime UVa coach Steve Swanson said Theoret earned the nod in place of Lia Godfrey, who had started all 20 previous games this season but missed Friday’s contest and is day-to-day with an injury.
“We all warmed up,” Theoret said, “went back into the locker room to change and do our final celebratory thing before we got on the field, but I’m coming down the stairs and [UVa junior] Talia [Staude] is looking at me and goes, ‘You’re starting.’ Then [UVa senior] Claire [Constant] looks at me and goes ‘You’re starting.’ … And then Steve looks at me and says, ‘Come here.’”
Swanson noted, though, that Theoret has come on strong as of late. She scored her only other goal of the campaign on Oct. 21 when she delivered a strong right-footed strike from about the same distance in a win over Louisville, but she’s logged consistent minutes off the bench throughout the fall for UVa.
“She’s been a real contributor,” Swanson said, “and has made an impact in almost every single game, so it’s nice to have someone like that who we can rotate in as another midfielder. So, I think for the whole team, I don’t think there was a drastic change. She knows what we needed to do.”
Theoret’s score on Friday was only one in an early barrage from the Cavaliers (17-2-2) that the Panthers (10-8-2) weren’t capable of overcoming.
An own goal by High Point after a UVa corner kick provided it a 1-0 edge at the 12-minute mark before fifth-year senior Sydney Zandi’s left-footed shot found the back of the net less than five minutes later.
The goal from Theoret came next, and sophomore Sarah Brunner tallied a goal of her own when she made good on a pass from fellow sophomore Brianna Jablonowski in the 41st minute to extend the Cavaliers’ edge to 4-0 heading into halftime.
It was Brunner’s first career goal.
“I was so excited,” Brunner said.
UVa racked up 12 shots and five corner kicks in the first 45 minutes compared to High Point, which never threatened as most of the game was played in front of the Panthers’ net. To High Point goalkeeper Morgan Hairston’s credit, she made two saves before the Cavaliers broke through.
“I just think they really weren’t sure what to do,” Brunner said. “They were trying to pack it in and block as much as they could, and we just worked around it. We found seams and just kept pulling off more goals.”
In total, UVa amassed 15 shots on goal to High Point’s one. The Cavaliers got second-half goals from junior Diana Ordoñez, the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year, as well as junior Kira Maguire.
Making its 28th consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament, UVa looked like the club that had been there before. High Point was making only its seventh overall showing in the event and first since 2017.
UVa advances to next week’s second round, and the Cavaliers will welcome either Xavier or Milwaukee to Charlottesville. Those two programs meet Saturday at 4 p.m. The Musketeers (16-2-1) captured the Big East regular-season title and Milwaukee (18-1) won the Horizon League.