Virginia women's soccer team restarts athletic competition with win over Virginia Tech

Fans trickled into Klöckner Stadium on Saturday night for the first University of Virginia sporting event since March.
Unlike usual fall seasons, fans wore face masks and sat apart from their fellow Wahoo enthusiasts.
The environment surrounding the match, which Virginia won 3-1, felt unusual.
Nine minutes into the match, the UVa sports world returned to its natural place.
Sophomore Diana Ordonez took a beautiful pass from freshman Samar Guidry and placed the ball perfectly above Virginia Tech goalkeeper Alia Skinner in the top left corner of the net. The fans in attendance roared, and a group of roughly 15 guys started running on the hill on the far side of the field.
The match atmosphere felt abnormal in many ways, but Ordonez scoring is about as it normal as it gets for UVa fans. She led the Wahoos with 15 goals in her 19 matches last season, showcasing elite scoring ability for a freshman.
A quarantine period and an offseason without scrimmages didn’t stop Ordonez from picking up where she left off last season.
“We’re always a team that tries to get on the board early,” Ordonez said. “We want to get the front foot on teams and set the tone for the game and let them know who’s gonna run the game.”
Once the action began, it felt like a typical soccer match. Both teams were filled with energy in the early going. The excitement of the Hokies waned toward the end of the first half, however, as the Cavaliers started to dominate the action.
UVa nearly increased its lead to 2-0 when Ashlynn Serepca rattled a ball off the crossbar in the final 15 minutes of the first half. The Hokies escaped the half without allowing any additional goals, but it was clear UVa controlled the match.
Steve Swanson’s club recorded 10 shots in the first half, while the Hokies mustered just one.
In many ways, the first half felt like a celebration of soccer, especially for the Cavaliers. They held the edge all half and scored an early goal to take control.
The lighthearted mood of the opening 45 minutes was preceded by a serious few moments ahead of the match’s beginning.
Prior to the match, roughly half the UVa team kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.
Moments later, every player and coach on both teams kneeled for an “ACC unity statement.” The brief statement spoken over the loudspeaker was followed by a moment of silence.
The virus protocols and moment of silence served as a reminder of the world outside the soccer field. The country remains in a battle against a pandemic, and systemic racism continues to be an issue facing millions of Americans. The players made sure those issues were addressed before competing Saturday night.
“It’s very important that we were able to express ourselves the way that we wanted to and protest in the way that we did, and I think it sent a message,” Ordonez said. “No matter how it’s received, we know in house what that meant to us.”
On the field, the intensity of a rivalry came through after a fun and joyous first half.
With the Hokies trailing 1-0, they increased the urgency on offense in the opening 20 minutes of the second half. The urgency led to chances to tie the game, but it also created quality counterattacks from the Cavaliers.
Virginia Tech’s closest opportunity to tying the match came in the 60th minute, when the Hokies appeared to work a pass through the defense, leading to a relatively uncontested goal. Unfortunately for the Hokies, an offside call erased the goal.
Aggressive play from the Hokies eventually led to a goal, but the efforts didn’t pay off soon enough.
Alexa Spaanstra knocked home a goal off a corner kick in the 78th minute for Virginia, and the Cavaliers quickly added to their 2-0 lead with a beautiful breakaway in the 82nd minute.
Cam Lexow caught up to a pass on the right side of the field and ripped a cross back to the middle of the field. Freshmen Lia Godfrey raced down the field, tracking the pass down in the middle of the box and slamming it into the back left portion of the net.
Virginia Tech ensured it wouldn’t be shut out when Emily Gray put a penalty kick past Laurel Ivory and into the right side of the net in the 84th minute. A classy goal from Gray wasn’t enough to spark a late comeback, however.
Speaking to the unusual fall, the victory counts as a nonconference victory for the Cavaliers, who improve to 1-0 on the season. The Hokies drop to 0-1, but the loss won’t hurt them in the ACC standings.
Standings aside, both squads were thankful to take the field after months of uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. The Commonwealth Clash returned, albeit with limited fans and new health protocols.
“I think both teams deserve a lot of credit just for getting to this point,” Swanson said. “I think there’s a lot of people that just didn’t think this would happen, even as late as a week or two ago.”
