Virginia women's soccer team restarts athletic competition with win over Virginia Tech

“It’s very important that we were able to express ourselves the way that we wanted to and protest in the way that we did, and I think it sent a message,” Ordonez said. “No matter how it’s received, we know in house what that meant to us.”

On the field, the intensity of a rivalry came through after a fun and joyous first half.

With the Hokies trailing 1-0, they increased the urgency on offense in the opening 20 minutes of the second half. The urgency led to chances to tie the game, but it also created quality counterattacks from the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech’s closest opportunity to tying the match came in the 60th minute, when the Hokies appeared to work a pass through the defense, leading to a relatively uncontested goal. Unfortunately for the Hokies, an offside call erased the goal.

Aggressive play from the Hokies eventually led to a goal, but the efforts didn’t pay off soon enough.

Alexa Spaanstra knocked home a goal off a corner kick in the 78th minute for Virginia, and the Cavaliers quickly added to their 2-0 lead with a beautiful breakaway in the 82nd minute.