Virginia women's soccer team ready for NCAA Tournament test from Milwaukee

UVa’s leader in goals, junior Diana Ordonez, netted her 16th of the season. But first-time scorers sophomore Sarah Brunner and junior Kira Maguire were involved as was sophomore Alexis Theoret, who found the back of the net in her first career start.

“It gives us a lot of momentum and confidence,” Spaanstra said, “knowing that we are able to score so many goals. But we know as the tournament goes on, that’s probably unrealistic, so being patient and knowing we are capable and that goals will come is exciting and something we need to keep pushing to do.”

Said Swanson: “We were able to get goals from the run of plays, from set plays, from pressure that resulted in turnovers that we turned into goals. Those are all the things we take pride in. We like to be a team that scores in a variety of different ways, but again, you’re only as good as this one coming up so we’ve been trying to fine tune things at this point in time which will hopefully help us in this next game.”

Milwaukee, Swanson said, is an organized bunch with experience. Led by seventh-year coach Troy Fabiano, the Panthers have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons.