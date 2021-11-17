Virginia women's soccer team ready for NCAA Tournament test from Milwaukee

Plenty has changed in Steve Swanson’s more than two decades at the helm of the Virginia women’s soccer program.
Including the uptick in difficulty during the early stages of the NCAA Tournament.
“Maybe 20 years ago, you’d get to the third round and you’re going to find anybody that you face is going to be good,” he said, “and well, it’s the second round now. You can honestly say, the minute the tournament starts anybody can beat anybody and we’ve seen that, so we’re not the kind of program who is going to take anybody for granted.”
The top-seeded Cavaliers (17-2-2) host Horizon League champion Milwaukee (19-1) for a 7 p.m. second-round contest on Thursday at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville. UVa blanked High Point, 6-0, in the opening round of the event this past Friday and Milwaukee topped Xavier, 1-0, this past Saturday to advance.
Swanson said over the years many factors have led to the increased competition level sooner in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s a little of everything,” the Hoos coach said. “Obviously, the players are getting better, and the programs, and for our sport, if you can get a good nucleus and good core and players who can score some goals or a goalkeeper that can keep them out, you’re going to be in almost every game.
“And so, I just think it’s the nature of the sport and where we are now. We’ve expanded from less than 50 teams 25, 30 years ago to almost 335 teams and there’s more players playing the sport than ever. I think there is better coaching and better everything, better resources, more resources and so when you go from 335 teams to 64 for an NCAA Tournament, you can best be sure it’s going to be very competitive. And it makes for a very exciting tournament.”
UVa found that lesson out the hard way two years ago when it was a No. 1 seed, but fell in the second round, 3-2, to Washington State, which had to trek across the country to beat the Cavaliers on their home field.
Senior forward Alex Spaanstra started as a sophomore that night against Washington State, and she said she and her teammates gained valuable experience from the disappointing result. Spaanstra is one of eight UVa regulars still around who appeared against the Cougars.
“We can’t take any team for granted,” Spaanstra said, “any round for granted and we’re not looking past any team into future rounds as well, so taking one game at a time is super important.”
Spaanstra said the Cavaliers have good momentum going into this tilt with Milwaukee, though, coming off a performance in which six different players scored goals for UVa in its rout of High Point.
UVa’s leader in goals, junior Diana Ordonez, netted her 16th of the season. But first-time scorers sophomore Sarah Brunner and junior Kira Maguire were involved as was sophomore Alexis Theoret, who found the back of the net in her first career start.
“It gives us a lot of momentum and confidence,” Spaanstra said, “knowing that we are able to score so many goals. But we know as the tournament goes on, that’s probably unrealistic, so being patient and knowing we are capable and that goals will come is exciting and something we need to keep pushing to do.”
Said Swanson: “We were able to get goals from the run of plays, from set plays, from pressure that resulted in turnovers that we turned into goals. Those are all the things we take pride in. We like to be a team that scores in a variety of different ways, but again, you’re only as good as this one coming up so we’ve been trying to fine tune things at this point in time which will hopefully help us in this next game.”
Milwaukee, Swanson said, is an organized bunch with experience. Led by seventh-year coach Troy Fabiano, the Panthers have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons.
They lead the country in goals-against average (.294 per game) and are second in scoring (3.15 goals per game). Senior forward Mackenzie Schill, who enters Thursday’s match with 12 goals and five assists, was the Horizon League Player of the Year.