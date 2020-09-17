Virginia women's soccer team plays Duke to 1-1- draw

The Virginia women’s soccer team played Duke to a 1-1 draw on Thursday night at Koskinen Stadium in the ACC opener for both teams.
The Cavaliers’ season-opening win over Virginia Tech last Friday was considered a nonconference game.
UVa freshman Lia Godfrey found the back of the net for the the second consecutive match when she buried an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute to put the Cavaliers ahead 1-0. After taking the ball at midfield and dribbled down the center of the pitch, Godfrey pulled up just outside the goal box and fired a shot past the Duke keeper for the 1-0 Virginia lead
The Wahoos’ lead would be short-lived, however.
Ten minutes after Godrey’s goal, Duke (1-0-1, 0-0-1 ACC) scored the equalizer off a free kick that Caitlin Cosme put in the net.
Virginia (1-0-1, 0-0-1 ACC) had came painfully close to regaining the lead on two occasions in the second half.
The Cavaliers saw two potential goals, one in the 59th minute and one in the 87th minute, reviewed by officials and ruled to not have crossed the goal line.
“Obviously, with the way the game went we are disappointed with the draw,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We had our foot on the gas in the second half and both overtimes , but just did not have enough quality in and around the goal to put our chances away. Having said that, we created some really good chances and played some good soccer tonight. We just need more games to learn and grow, and I am confident with the work ethic of this team we will do just that.”
Virginia finished the game with a 16-3 advantage in shots and an 8-3 edge in shots on goal, but the defense of both teams prevailed through the second half and two overtime periods.
Virginia returns to action on Sunday at Clemson. The game will kick off at 3 p.m. and be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!