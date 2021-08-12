Virginia women's soccer team picked to finish third in ACC

The Virginia women's soccer team was picked to finish third in the preseason ACC poll, which was released on Thursday.

The Cavaliers received one first-place vote in the poll, which was determined by a vote of the league's head coaches. The coaches could not vote for their own team in the poll.

Florida State, which reached the national championship match last season, was picked to win the ACC. The Seminoles received 11 first-place votes. North Carolina was picked to finish second and collected two first-place votes. Virginia, Duke and Clemson rounded out the top five.

All five of those teams are ranked in the top 10 in the preseason United Soccer Top 25 poll. Florida State is ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 poll, followed by No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Virginia, No. 6 Duke and No. 7 Clemson.

Last season, the Cavaliers went 14-4-3 and reached the College Cup for the third time in the past eight seasons. With strong group of returning starters, Virginia is expected to contend for another College Cup berth. That returning group includes sophomore midfielder Lia Godfrey and senior forward Alexa Spaanstra, who were both named to the preseason All-ACC team.