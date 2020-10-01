Virginia women's soccer team outlasts Pittsburgh in overtime

Virginia women’s soccer coach Steve Swanson said earlier this week he wanted his team to be more efficient with its scoring chances. He liked the team’s play despite several key injuries, and said the Cavaliers just weren’t putting chances into the back of the net.

While Swanson still holds the same concern after Thursday night’s match, his team ended the night with a win.

UVa handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the 2020 season in a 2-1 overtime victory at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (3-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) pressured the Panthers (6-1, 1-1 ACC) all night, using tremendous speed from its offensive weapons to tally a massive shots advantage.

It still took overtime for the Wahoos to earn the win.

“It’s one of those things, if you let a team hang around, especially in our conference, it’s gonna come back to you,” Swanson said. “It happened. These last two have gone to overtime. Positive side, we pulled them both out in overtime, but we feel like we should be taking care of our chances a lot more and making it a little bit easier for ourselves.”

The pressure started almost immediately, with a couple promising opportunities for the Cavaliers in the first two minutes of the match. It took 17 minutes for the Wahoos to turn an opportunity into a goal.