Virginia women's soccer team outlasts Pittsburgh in overtime

Virginia women’s soccer coach Steve Swanson said earlier this week he wanted his team to be more efficient with its scoring chances. He liked the team’s play despite several key injuries, and said the Cavaliers just weren’t putting chances into the back of the net.
While Swanson still holds the same concern after Thursday night’s match, his team ended the night with a win.
UVa handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the 2020 season in a 2-1 overtime victory at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers (3-1-1, 1-1-1 ACC) pressured the Panthers (6-1, 1-1 ACC) all night, using tremendous speed from its offensive weapons to tally a massive shots advantage.
It still took overtime for the Wahoos to earn the win.
“It’s one of those things, if you let a team hang around, especially in our conference, it’s gonna come back to you,” Swanson said. “It happened. These last two have gone to overtime. Positive side, we pulled them both out in overtime, but we feel like we should be taking care of our chances a lot more and making it a little bit easier for ourselves.”
The pressure started almost immediately, with a couple promising opportunities for the Cavaliers in the first two minutes of the match. It took 17 minutes for the Wahoos to turn an opportunity into a goal.
Sarah Clark fed a perfect cross into the box, and sophomore Diana Ordonez made clean contact in front of the net to knock the ball pass the goalkeeper and give UVa a quick 1-0 lead.
Chances continued throughout the first half for the Wahoos, who dominated the opening 45 minutes. Led by freshman Lia Godfrey’s blistering speed, the Cavaliers pushed the pace. Godfrey created frequent chances for the Wahoos in the opening 45 minutes.
At the half, Virginia led 1-0 and held a 12-3 shots advantage.
Unfortunately for UVa, a Pitt penalty kick tied the game quickly in the second half.
Pitt’s Amanda West converted the penalty kick five minutes into the second half to knot the score at 1. Despite generating very little chances all night, the Panthers drew a foul call on UVa in the box. West took advantage of the opportunity, patiently strutting up to the ball and burying it in the right side of the net as UVa goalkeeper Laurel Ivory jumped left.
With the score tied, Virginia increased its pressure, spending almost the entire second half with the ball on the Pitt side of the field. As has been the story for much of the season, the Cavaliers struggled to turn opportunities into goals.
There were close calls, with few coming closer than Ordonez’s penalty kick opportunity in the 62nd minute. A hand ball gave UVa a penalty kick, but Ordonez missed the frame high, costing the Cavaliers a golden opportunity to regain the lead.
Despite ending regulation with a 27-4 shots advantage, including seven shots on goal to Pitt’s one, the Cavaliers couldn’t find a game-winning goal. Virginia dominated possession but goals were hard to come by.
A left knee injury to Sydney Zandi added to a frustrating half. Zandi performed well before exiting after falling to the turf clutching her leg. She used crutches and was icing her knee after the game.
UVa persisted.
Clark played a ball into the box in the third minute of overtime and Ordonez put her head on it. She played it over to Emma Dawson, who headed it gently over everyone and into the back right corner of the net.
“Sarah played a really, really good ball in and [Ordonez] got her head on it and I was just trying to get to the ball, and I did and it went in,” Dawson said with a grin.
UVa players fell to the ground, feeling equal parts excited and relieved.
The Cavaliers were the better team Thursday, outshooting Pitt 30-4. In the end, the scoreboard reflected UVa’s dominance.
“I think it was a really hard-fought win,” Dawson said. “It was a long game. We had a lot of chances. We definitely probably should have put more away earlier, but it was just a great feeling. Great to celebrate with everyone. Syd went down earlier in the game, and we really wanted to win for her.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!