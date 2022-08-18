Virginia women's soccer team opens season with win over George Mason

The No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team kicked off the 2022 season on a high note Thursday night with a 3-1 win over George Mason at Klöckner Stadium.

Alexa Spaanstra, Rebecca Jarrett and Maya Carter each scored a goal for the Cavaliers, who earned their 11th straight victory over the Patriots.

Virginia was dominant in nearly every statistical category in the match. The Hoos held a 37-2 advantage in shots, including an 13-2 edge in shots on goal, and a 15-0 advantage in corners.

UVa was able to hold the George Mason offense in check despite not having junior defenders Samar Guidry and Laney Rouse, who are competing for the United States in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Spaanstra got the Cavaliers on the board in the 38th minute when she took a pass from Chloe Japic and beat the keeper with a beautifully placed shot to give UVa a 1-0 advantage.

Jarrett, who was making her first appearance since suffering a knee injury early last season, doubled the Cavalier lead with a goal in the 57th minute off a Maggie Cagle assist.

George Mason got on the board in the 72nd minute when Josie Stockett found the back of the net and put the Patriots within striking distance.

But Carter put an end to Mason's comeback hopes with the Wahoos' third goal off the night in the 86th minute on an assist from Brianna Jablonowski.

Cayla White earned the win in goal for the Hoos after making one save on two shots. George Mason keeper Selamawit Caldart had a much busier evening, finishing with 10 saves on 13 shots on goal.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday when they host Loyola Maryland at 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The game will be broadcast online on ACC Network Extra.