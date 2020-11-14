Virginia women's soccer team falls to UNC at ACC semifinals

The Virginia women's soccer team's fall regular season came to an end Friday night with a 2-0 loss to No. 1 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

North Carolina (11-0-0) got a goal in each half, converting a penalty kick in the 40th minute before notching the second goal in the 79th minute. It is only the second time this season that the Cavaliers (8-3-1) have been shut out.

“It was a game of ebb and flow between two good teams,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “At the beginning of the first half and second half, we struggled to get a little bit of the game. Once we got into the game, we did well. In the first half we played well. It was unfortunate to give up the penalty the way that all transpired, but I was pretty pleased with the first half. They came out hard in the second half and we were fortunate to not give up a goal in that first 10 or 15 minutes, but again we did some things.”

Virginia had a pair of chances early when Lia Godfrey took two shots from distance in the first nine minutes. Her first shot trickled high in the opening minute, while her shot in the ninth minute hit the post and bounced back to the feet of sophomore Diana Ordoñez, who took a shot, but a Tar Heel defender stepped in front of her and deflected it as it came off her foot.