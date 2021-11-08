Virginia women's soccer team earns a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Virginia women's soccer team earned one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, when the 32-team bracket was revealed.

The Cavaliers who went 16-2-2 and won the ACC regular-season championship for the third time in program history, were one of three ACC teams to earn a No. 1 seed. The others were ACC Tournament champion Florida State (16-1-2) and Duke (13-3-1). In total, nine ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament field.

Virginia will host High Point (10-7-2) in the first round of the tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. High Point, the Big South Tournament champion, went 8-2 in Big South play this season.

The Cavaliers, who are competing in the NCAA Tournament for the 28th consecutive season, have put together a memorable season. Virginia has scored 50 goals this season while limiting opponents to just 12 and has outshot its opposition by a whopping 354-141 margin.

Virginia had a program record seven players named to All-ACC team, including Offensive Player of the Year Diana Ordoñez, who has scored an ACC-best 15 goals this season. The Cavaliers have six players that have scored three goals or more this season. That offensive production has been backed by a Virginia back line that has recorded 11 clean sheets this season.