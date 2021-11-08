Virginia women's soccer team earns a No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Virginia women's soccer team earned one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament on Monday, when the 32-team bracket was revealed.
The Cavaliers who went 16-2-2 and won the ACC regular-season championship for the third time in program history, were one of three ACC teams to earn a No. 1 seed. The others were ACC Tournament champion Florida State (16-1-2) and Duke (13-3-1). In total, nine ACC teams made the NCAA Tournament field.
Virginia will host High Point (10-7-2) in the first round of the tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. High Point, the Big South Tournament champion, went 8-2 in Big South play this season.
The Cavaliers, who are competing in the NCAA Tournament for the 28th consecutive season, have put together a memorable season. Virginia has scored 50 goals this season while limiting opponents to just 12 and has outshot its opposition by a whopping 354-141 margin.
Virginia had a program record seven players named to All-ACC team, including Offensive Player of the Year Diana Ordoñez, who has scored an ACC-best 15 goals this season. The Cavaliers have six players that have scored three goals or more this season. That offensive production has been backed by a Virginia back line that has recorded 11 clean sheets this season.
The winner of Friday's game will face the winner of Saturday's first-round matchup between Xavier (16-2-1) and Milwaukee (18-1) in the second round.
Field hockey earns NCAA bid
The Virginia field hockey team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.
The Cavaliers earned one of the eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams, which was revealed late Sunday night. UVa will be playing in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time in program history and the 13th time in current head coach Michele Madison’s 16 seasons.
Virginia, which enters the NCAA Tournament with a 12-8 record, will take on Maryland (13-6) in the first round on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in College Park, Md. Penn State (14-5), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, will take on Syracuse (13-5) at 12 p.m. The winner of those games will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the second round.
If the Cavaliers are able to pick up two wins this weekend, they will play in the NCAA semifinals on Nov. 19 at Phylis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan.