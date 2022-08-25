Virginia women's soccer team blanks Georgetown in first road game

The No. 8 Virginia women's soccer team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 victory over No. 11 Georgetown on Thursday at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C.

Haley Hopkins scored the lone score of the match for the Cavaliers, who improved to 3-0-0 with the win.

“We got the game we expected," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "Georgetown is very organized team, is competitive and very good in transition. We knew we would have to play well to win. We did enough good things, especially when we had the ball, to neutralize some of their strengths."

Hopkins' goal came in the 54th minute after Maggie Cagle found her inside the six. The assist was Cagle's fourth of the season.

The goal proved to be enough for the Virginia defense, which limited Georgetown (1-1-1) to six shots as it earned its second consecutive clean sheet. Goalkeeper Cayla White made four saves for the Hoos as she picked up the third solo shutout of her career.

The defense was aided by the return of defender Laney Rouse, who saw action for the first time this season after missing the first two games because of duty with the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

"We showed good signs of progress," Swanson said. "To come up here and get a win is something we can build on.”

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday when they host Fairleigh Dickinson in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. The match will air on ACC Network Extra.