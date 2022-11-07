Virginia women's soccer, field hockey teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

Two of Virginia's fall sports programs have earned bids to the respective NCAA Tournaments.

The No. 11 UVa women’s soccer team (13-3-3) will be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and host Fairleigh Dickinson (8-10-3) in a first-round matchup on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers' field hockey team (13-7) earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams for the NCAA Tournament. Virginia will take on Iowa (11-7) on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. in a first-round matchup.

The Virginia women's soccer team will be facing a familiar foe in its first-round game. The Cavaliers rolled to a 5-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Aug. 28. Haley Hopkins netted a hat trick in that game for the UVa, which also got goals from Lia Godfrey and Laney Rouse in the win.

Fairleigh Dickinson earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the Northeast Conference championship with a run through the tournament field that included wins over Saint Francis, top-seeded Central Connecticut and then Sacred Heart in the finals. The Knights scored 31 goals as a team this season and posted three shutouts on the year while going 5-2-2 in conference play.

The NCAA women's soccer tournament field consists of 64 teams, with first-round matchups happening at 32 campus sites. Play will continue on campus sites until the College Cup, which will be held the weekend of Dec. 2-5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Virginia, which is making its 29th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, has faced nine teams in this year's NCAA Tournament field, posting a 6-3-1 record against those teams.

The Cavaliers will be hosting an NCAA Tournament game at Klöckner Stadium for the 25th time in the last 29 seasons.

While the Virginia women's soccer team will open NCAA play at home, the Cavaliers' field hockey team will be heading to the Midwest to start the postseason. UVa's first-round matchup with Iowa will take place at Northwestern, which is one of four NCAA Tournament sites this season.

The No. 2 seeded Wildcats (17-4) will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami-Ohio (13-7) and Rider (15-5) at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winner of that game will face the Virginia-Iowa winner on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Northwestern.

This is the 26th trip to NCAA Tournament for the Cavaliers and their 14th in head coach Michele Madison’s 17 seasons at UVa.

In addition to Northwestern, North Carolina, Maryland and Michigan will serve as the other three NCAA Tournament host sites for the first- and second-round games. The winner of each site will advance to the NCAA semifinals on Nov. 18 at UConn’s Sherman Complex in Storrs, Conn.

The NCAA Championship Game will take place on Nov. 20 at that same location.