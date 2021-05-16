Virginia women's lacrosse team's season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame

“It was a great game by both teams," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "Notre Dame’s pressure in that midfield transition is what we struggled with the most and that really rattled us more than I had hoped. We had too many turnovers because of that pressure. We played a much better second half in terms of finding the back of the net. We dug a bit of a hole because of those turnovers in transition. Credit to Notre Dame, they played that ride better than any team we have played all year."