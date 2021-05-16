Virginia women's lacrosse team's season ends with NCAA Tournament loss to Notre Dame

The Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s season came to an end with a 13-8 loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at Arlotta Stadium in South Bend, Ind.
The Cavaliers conclude their season with a 9-9 record.
“It was a great game by both teams," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "Notre Dame’s pressure in that midfield transition is what we struggled with the most and that really rattled us more than I had hoped. We had too many turnovers because of that pressure. We played a much better second half in terms of finding the back of the net. We dug a bit of a hole because of those turnovers in transition. Credit to Notre Dame, they played that ride better than any team we have played all year."
After the teams traded goals early, Notre Dame (11-6) used a 6-0 run over 27 minutes to take an 8-2 lead. UVa countered with a 3-0 run to cut the lead to three, 8-5, early in the second half but the deficit proved too much to overcome.
Redshirt junior Ashlyn McGovern led the Cavaliers with four goals. McGovern finished the season with eight hat tricks. Sophomore Jaime Biskup added two goals for Virginia, matching a career high.
Freshman Aubrey Williams had a team-high five draw controls, while graduate student Meredith Chapman led the Wahoos with four ground balls.
The Cavaliers held a 14-9 advantage in draw controls and both teams finished with 10 saves. Notre Dame led in shots (29-27), ground balls (19-13) and caused turnovers (12-3). Jackie Wolak led Notre Dame with four goals.
While Notre Dame continues its pursuit of a national championship, the Cavaliers turn their attention to next season.
"I am proud of my girls’ efforts in terms of getting to this point, playing in an NCAA Tournament and really sticking together all year long through the ups and downs of a COVID year," Myers said. "I have a lot to be grateful for, a lot to be proud of. This is a team I would keep together forever if I had that option. Love the girls, love their effort that they kept fighting through the end and just really proud of them.”