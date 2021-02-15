Virginia women's lacrosse team spreads the wealth in season-opening win

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team saw 12 different players score goals in its 21-6 win over East Carolina on Monday at the UVa Lower Turf Field. The strong offensive showing ended with Virginia scoring 20 goals in a game for the first time since a 20-9 win over George Mason in 2019.

Ashlyn McGovern led the Cavaliers (1-0) with four goals. Lillie Kloak added three goals, while Mackenzie Hoeg chipped in two goals, two assists and a team-high eight draw controls.

Defensively, Jalen Knight had three caused turnovers and two ground balls, while goalkeeper Charlie Campbell scooped up three ground balls. Virginia led in draw controls (19-10) and was 5-for-7 on free position shots.

Megan Pallozzi led ECU (1-1) with three goals and one assist.

“I think our team did a great job,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “We started strong and just kept going. Everyone was able to contribute to a team win against a solid opponent in ECU.”

Virginia opened the scoring with a goal from Annie Dyson Kloak that kicked off a 4-0 Cavaliers run to start the game. ECU scored at the 24:58 mark in the first half to end UVa’s opening spurt.