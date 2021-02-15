Virginia women's lacrosse team spreads the wealth in season-opening win

The No. 16 Virginia women’s lacrosse team saw 12 different players score goals in its 21-6 win over East Carolina on Monday at the UVa Lower Turf Field. The strong offensive showing ended with Virginia scoring 20 goals in a game for the first time since a 20-9 win over George Mason in 2019.
Ashlyn McGovern led the Cavaliers (1-0) with four goals. Lillie Kloak added three goals, while Mackenzie Hoeg chipped in two goals, two assists and a team-high eight draw controls.
Defensively, Jalen Knight had three caused turnovers and two ground balls, while goalkeeper Charlie Campbell scooped up three ground balls. Virginia led in draw controls (19-10) and was 5-for-7 on free position shots.
Megan Pallozzi led ECU (1-1) with three goals and one assist.
“I think our team did a great job,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “We started strong and just kept going. Everyone was able to contribute to a team win against a solid opponent in ECU.”
Virginia opened the scoring with a goal from Annie Dyson Kloak that kicked off a 4-0 Cavaliers run to start the game. ECU scored at the 24:58 mark in the first half to end UVa’s opening spurt.
McGovern completed a hat trick in the first 10 minutes of the game, scoring two of the first three goals during a 16-0 Virginia run that included tallies from Aubrey Williams, Jaime Biskup, Kiki Shaw, Chloe Jones, Katie Railey, Morgan Schwab and Braeden Dial. Maggie Bostain scored UVa’s final goal of the game with five minutes to play.
Virginia travels to No. 14 Richmond on Friday for a 4 p.m. matchup at Robins Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. After seeing last season end abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Myers is happy to have her team competing again.
“It is a great starting point after almost a year off,” Myers said. “We are looking forward to just playing again and getting back out to practice tomorrow.”