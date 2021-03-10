Virginia women's lacrosse team rolls past George Mason

Nine different players scored goals — including three that finished with hat tricks — as the No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team cruised to an 18-7 victory over visiting George Mason on Wednesday at Klöckner Stadium.

Freshman Morgan Schwab led the Cavaliers with a career-high six points (three goals and three assists). Senior Taylor Regan added five points (three goals and two assists) for her third multi-assist game of the season, while junior Lillie Kloak chipped in three goals. Jaime Biskup tallied a career-high two goals, while Aubrey Williams had a career-best six draw controls for Virginia.

Deanna Balsama led George Mason (1-4) with three goals. Virginia (5-0) led in shots (43-16), draw controls (20-7) and ground balls (14-6).

“It was nice to come in against a quality opponent and get another win under our belt,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “It was good preparation for our stretch coming up. We have a lot of games in 10 days, so we really wanted to compete hard tonight and make sure that tonight was good preparation for the rest of the season, and I think we did enough.”